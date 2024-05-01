Thermal Efficiency Of Diesel Engines Explained: Why It's Important

Diesel engines have been around since the late 19th century, which was around the time Karl Benz built the world's first automobile. Diesel engines have higher compression ratios than gas engines and typically produce more torque. Regardless of fuel type, all engines lose some of that fuel's energy as ambient or exhaust heat. The amount of potential fuel energy that's actually converted to motion is called an engine's thermal efficiency.

The thermal efficiency of diesel engines has typically maxed out at around 46%, while gas engines only effectively use 30-36% of the energy available. This difference can be credited to the higher compression ratios and leaner mixtures used in diesel engines.

Weichai Power in Weifang, China recently spent a year and a half developing a more thermally efficient diesel engine and introduced it to the world at the recent World Congress on Internal Combustion Engines in Tianjin. That engine had a thermal efficiency of more than 53%, a fourth such world record for Weichai.

[Featured image by Xtrememachineuk via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|Public Domain]