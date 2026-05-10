15 Gadgets & Pieces Of Tech You Probably Shouldn't Have In Your Home Office

Everyone who spends long hours at a desk is uncomfortably familiar with one of the seven horsemen of chronic pain: carpal tunnel syndrome. The Logitech Lift mouse is one attempt to stop it. The idea is that since the mouse is used in a vertical orientation, there's no pressure on your metacarpal nerve, and therefore no carpal tunnel. Some reviews of the mouse are glowing. However, others admit that there's more nuance than meets the eye.

For starters, it doesn't eliminate wrist pressure — it just relocates it elsewhere. Further, some studies have suggested that vertical mice do nothing to alleviate carpal tunnel syndrome. I personally know someone who bought one of these mice and, by the end of the week, had already sold it because of that. It seems to be a device that is great for some people and a miss for others, which is our point: you might be dropping a lot of money on a false promise.

Working on your ergonomics will probably go further than putting your bet on niche peripherals — not just the Logitech Lift, but also any oddball peripherals that don't guarantee help. Work on good posture, a monitor positioned at eye level, and keep your wrists straight (via Mayo Clinic). Get an ergonomic mouse that's comfortable to hold.