Should You Plug A Space Heater Into A Power Strip? Know This Before You Do

While space heaters are useful for the occasional chilly night or to heat a small space like a garage, plugging one into anything other than a wall socket is dangerous. If you think the risk is worth it, think again. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, portable heater fires caused 41% of fatal fires related to heating in residential buildings from 2017 through 2019. Of course, not all those fires were caused by plugging a space heater into a power strip, but the risk is higher when you do so. Most space heaters operate at 1500 watts, while most power strips are only rated for a total of 1800 watts. An overloaded power strip is a serious fire risk.

Unlike wall outlets, power strips don't have the necessary circuit protection to manage a space heater. Your best choice is to plug a space heater directly into a wall outlet, and not plug in any other appliances into the same outlet.

On those cold nights, there are a few other easy precautions that you can take with your space heater. Purchase a heater that offers modern safety features such as automatic shut-off controls and sensors that can detect a temperature overload. Don't put it near wet areas or beside curtains and other loose fabric. Finally, be sure to install smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in your home, and test them on a regular basis. Alternatively, consider these safer alternatives.