Should You Plug A Space Heater Into A Power Strip? Know This Before You Do
When temperatures begin to fall outside, many of us look for ways to keep warm inside. If hoodies and fleece blankets aren't enough, you might use space heaters for auxiliary heat, especially in drafty or uninsulated spaces. They're a popular choice for home offices, basements, and even bedrooms.
There are a few myths about space heaters that you may have heard, especially during the winter months when those chilly temps settle in. Some people believe they are a cheaper way of heating your home, but the truth is, with the exception of occasional use to warm a small space, prolonged use of these types of heaters will typically lead to an increase in your electric bill. Unlike your central heating system, they are also unsafe to leave running while you're out of the house. Importantly, space heaters should also never be plugged into a power strip due to the risk of fire.
Power strips & space heaters never go together (and other tips you should know)
While space heaters are useful for the occasional chilly night or to heat a small space like a garage, plugging one into anything other than a wall socket is dangerous. If you think the risk is worth it, think again. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, portable heater fires caused 41% of fatal fires related to heating in residential buildings from 2017 through 2019. Of course, not all those fires were caused by plugging a space heater into a power strip, but the risk is higher when you do so. Most space heaters operate at 1500 watts, while most power strips are only rated for a total of 1800 watts. An overloaded power strip is a serious fire risk.
Unlike wall outlets, power strips don't have the necessary circuit protection to manage a space heater. Your best choice is to plug a space heater directly into a wall outlet, and not plug in any other appliances into the same outlet.
On those cold nights, there are a few other easy precautions that you can take with your space heater. Purchase a heater that offers modern safety features such as automatic shut-off controls and sensors that can detect a temperature overload. Don't put it near wet areas or beside curtains and other loose fabric. Finally, be sure to install smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in your home, and test them on a regular basis. Alternatively, consider these safer alternatives.