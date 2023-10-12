3 Signs Your Computer's Webcam Might Have Been Hacked

Technological advancement and malicious attacks on said technology have gone hand-in-hand for a very long time, affecting everything from printers and phones to databases and even cameras. It's one of the more unfortunate aspects of providing so many devices with internet connectivity (or outright requiring it, really).

Webcams are, of course, no exception to this. With hackers tapping into camera feeds to leverage footage for ransom or even just to watch candid videos for entertainment. Other than never connecting your computer to the internet (which seems impossible these days), there's no way to completely guarantee such a hack will never happen to you.

That said, there are a few telltale signs you can look out for that may be the result of a hacked webcam. And if it does turn out your webcam has been hacked, or you just want to take a few preemptive steps to make an intrusion more difficult or unappealing, there are a few ways to deal with the threat.