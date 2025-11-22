Stop Using Your USB Hubs For Everything - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While advancements in chip architecture and battery efficiency have played a major role in the slimming down of computers, we've had to make some other sacrifices along the way. Most notably, laptops no longer ship with a dozen ports anymore. This may add to the product's overall sleek aesthetic, but what use is a computer if you cannot plug in more than two devices at the same time?

For instance, the MacBook Air M4 that we reviewed only has two USB-C ports. This port epidemic has paved the way for USB hubs, which are accessories that take up one USB-C or USB-A port on your computer and extend it into multiple ones. A good USB hub can come in handy when you have more peripherals to connect than you have available ports on your computer. Additionally, dongles help you connect accessories like SD cards or Ethernet cables that use different connection interfaces.

Though the usefulness of inexpensive USB hubs isn't in question, you should be wary of the kinds of devices you connect through them to your computer. While perfect for hooking up low-power peripherals like keyboards and mice, a USB hub isn't designed to accommodate high-power accessories. Using it like a replacement for a proper USB docking station can lead to fiddly connections and an overall unreliable setup. This can cause slower transfer speeds or connection failures when using external SSDs or choppy video calls when connecting a high-quality webcam to a USB hub.