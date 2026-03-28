10 Smart Gadgets To Help Upgrade Your Home Office

A smart speaker is one of the most fundamental things you'd want to have in a smart home, as it makes it easier to give voice commands to control your other smart gadgets. You can also connect them to your phone or computer wirelessly, to function as more conventional speakers.

The possibilities only expand when you have multiple Google Nest smart speakers (or Amazon Echo speakers, etc.) at home. You can use them as an intercom system between rooms, or group them together to create a seamless whole-house sound system. There are many other unexpected uses to help you become more productive whatever you're doing.

In a remote work environment, a smart speaker is going to be the main way that you communicate with the other smart devices that you may want to add to your home office. Being able to listen to your favorite Spotify playlist while working without needing to open the app on your smartphone or laptop will also reduce the chance that you'll get distracted by a stray notification. And if you want to talk to your partner, kids, or other people in your home, you can just call them straight from the smart speaker instead of having to scream at the top of your lungs or leave your office to get their attention. Basically, if you're building a smart home office, getting one (or a set) of the best smart speakers worth buying should be one of your first steps.