Why Buying A Cheap Charging Plug Could Be A Dangerous Mistake

There are plenty of reasons to consider a cheap charging plug. Good chargers can cost more, so the price is probably the most in-your-face perk of a lower-quality cable. When you're shopping online, it's easy to go for the cheapest item, especially if it arrives quickly. Even in cases where you're shopping in-store, price is a motivating factor. Trustworthy cord and charger brands can come with heftier price tags, but what if we told you that paying a bit more is worth it?

The problem is that cheap charging plugs may not meet the strict industry standards that make charging cables generally safe to use. For example, the FCC regulates the emission of radio frequencies from electronic devices, and an unregulated device may produce interference. Not only that, but cheaper plugs may not be as efficient as you would hope.

Apart from having to buy a new cable when the cheap one you have ultimately fails, what are the other reasons you should avoid cheap cables? We're glad you asked.