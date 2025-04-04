How Do You Know If A Charger Is Compatible With An iPhone?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to chargers, Apple has always marched to the beat of its own drum. If you're a veteran iPhone user, you've probably been in a situation where you're away from home without a charger and can't find one that's compatible with your iPhone because of Apple's unique charging ports. The iPhone has undergone several changes since its debut in 2007 and its chargers have too. Most recently, Apple was forced to change the chargers iPhone uses to comply with the EU's Common Charger Directive, which requires that all phones sold within the EU use a USB-C charging port.

Instead of designing special charger ports for the EU and others for the rest of the world, since 2023 Apple has sold iPhones with USB-C ports. All of these changes are enough to cause any iPhone user to wonder which charger their phone needs. Since Apple stopped shipping iPhones with wall chargers with the debut of the iPhone 12 in 2020, consumers have been on their own to find a wall adapter that is compatible with their devices and charging needs.

Choose the right one, and your iPhone will charge quickly and safely; choose the wrong one, and you might find it charges much slower than you'd like — or doesn't work at all. Depending on your iPhone model, you'll need one of the following power adapters: Apple 20W USB-C, Apple 18W USB-C, or Apple 5W USB-A. In addition, you can use USB power adapters for iPad and Mac notebooks to charge your iPhone, as well as compatible third-party chargers.

