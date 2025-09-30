Do All iPads Come With A Charger In The Box?

For devoted Apple fans, there was a time when its devices had everything you needed in the box, including earpods and stickers. While we've collectively accepted that the tech giant has stopped including the beloved Apple stickers with its iPhones, it has cut back in less cosmetic ways that have affected consumers. In recent times, most users are unhappy with Apple's decision to remove the AC plug with its latest iPhone releases, starting with the iPhone 12. And though it took a while, its iPad product line is going in the same direction.

Since the first iPad was announced in 2010, they have come with evolving types of charging cables: the 30-pin dock, Lightning Cable, and USB-C. While Apple has been using the USB-C charging system since the 12-inch MacBook Retina, which was released in 2015, it took a while before it appeared in its other devices. For iPads, it took three more years until the release of the 3rd-generation iPad Pro model (2018) for it to appear in the product line. In general, the move towards USB-C was a massive upgrade in terms of charging and data transfer speed, especially because Apple's official USB-C cables use Power Delivery technology. Not to mention, it offered a ton of advantages of longevity and possibilities to use products made by third-party manufacturers. But, which of its iPad models still come with a charger, does it affect all devices sold worldwide, and what pushed Apple to take it out?