iPads Don't Have MagSafe, But This Magnetic Charger Comes Close

While MagSafe charging capabilities are definitely an overdue iPad feature, Apple has yet to release an official product that fits the bill, even for its latest models. But in the meantime, other third-party gadget manufacturers have stepped in to fill the gaps, such as Kuxiu. In the past, Kuxiu has released similar MagSafe-like products, such as its X33 Pro MAX Magnetic Charging Stand. But if you want something a little more compact and travel-friendly, the M30 Magnetic Smart Connector could be the perfect addition to your iPad setup.

One of the main benefits of having wireless charging options for your iPad is the same as for your iPhone: a free USB-C port. Over the years, we've greatly benefited from the thinner, yet more powerful iPad models, such as the Pro and Air. However, the price we've all had to pay for these upgrades is the lack of port options. In fact, the limited number of ports and the need for dongles because of it is one critical reason why we think even the reasonably powerful iPad Air isn't a full MacBook Air replacement.

While one can argue that we live in an increasingly wireless environment, the reality is that many people still prefer the stability of a wired connection. For example, for things like making presentations or transferring data to external storage systems, wired connections can keep data from getting corrupted. But, before we go into details, here's how to know if your particular iPad model works with Kuxiu's MagSafe-like charger.