iPads Don't Have MagSafe, But This Magnetic Charger Comes Close
While MagSafe charging capabilities are definitely an overdue iPad feature, Apple has yet to release an official product that fits the bill, even for its latest models. But in the meantime, other third-party gadget manufacturers have stepped in to fill the gaps, such as Kuxiu. In the past, Kuxiu has released similar MagSafe-like products, such as its X33 Pro MAX Magnetic Charging Stand. But if you want something a little more compact and travel-friendly, the M30 Magnetic Smart Connector could be the perfect addition to your iPad setup.
One of the main benefits of having wireless charging options for your iPad is the same as for your iPhone: a free USB-C port. Over the years, we've greatly benefited from the thinner, yet more powerful iPad models, such as the Pro and Air. However, the price we've all had to pay for these upgrades is the lack of port options. In fact, the limited number of ports and the need for dongles because of it is one critical reason why we think even the reasonably powerful iPad Air isn't a full MacBook Air replacement.
While one can argue that we live in an increasingly wireless environment, the reality is that many people still prefer the stability of a wired connection. For example, for things like making presentations or transferring data to external storage systems, wired connections can keep data from getting corrupted. But, before we go into details, here's how to know if your particular iPad model works with Kuxiu's MagSafe-like charger.
What iPad models work with the Kuxiu Magnetic Smart Connector Charger?
To start with, you'll want to take note of your specific iPad model. If you're not familiar with how to check for yourself, you can find out what iPad model you own on the back of your iPad easily. If you're using a case and don't want to remove it, you can also use your Settings app, Apple's Check Coverage feature, its physical appearance, or even just the box it came with. Unfortunately, if you're still using a model that is neither an iPad Air nor an iPad Pro, you'll need to look for other options, since it lacks the magnet-driven charging functionality. In general, this means you'll probably need to stick to the typical wired charging options.
For iPad Air owners, the Kuxiu Magnetic Smart Connector Charger is designed to work with the 10.9-inch models (4th and 5th generation), 11-inch (M2 and M3), and 13-inch (M2 and M3). On the other hand, it's also compatible with slightly more iPad Pro models, as early as the 1st generation model that was released in 2018. For 11-inch options, Kuxiu's charger functions with 1st to 4th generation models released from 2018 to 2022, plus the most recent 2024 M4 model. As for the 12.9-inch iPad models, it works with models from the 3rd generation to the 6th generation, which were also all released from 2018 to 2022. And lastly, Kuxiu says it can charge the 2024 13-inch M3 as well.
Everything you need to know about the Kuxiu Magnetic Smart Connector Charger
In general, it's important to manage your expectations when it comes to third-party magnetic charging. While there have been improvements with third-party chargers in recent times, you still can't expect the same kind of efficiency as you would with official Apple MagSafe ones. While Kuxiu does claim to use strong magnets to hold it in place, it might not be optimized to the same level of compatibility as one from the official Apple lineup or those coming up in the future. However, it's definitely a step up from older wireless charging technology, especially for people who don't mind using third-party accessories. For example, the typical Qi2 third-party wireless charger for iPhones is rated for 15W, but the iPhone 16 is rated to be able to charge up to 25W, in tandem with a 30W adapter.
As of writing, there are no official MagSafe chargers for the iPad yet, but recent models come out of the box with the 20W power adapter plus the cable. When bought separately, it's $19 for the 1m cable and $19 for the adapter. Although if you're also an iPhone or MacBook user, the wired cable can also be used to charge more than one device. On the other hand, the Kuxiu Magnetic Smart Connector Charger claims to reach up to 35W, but it does cost $39.99 for just the 6.65ft cable, and the actual output will also depend on the type of adapter used.