How To Tell Exactly Which iPad Model You Have

When it comes to buying iPads, it's a good idea to get the latest model when possible, especially because they received software updates from Apple for longer. But the reality is, that even older iPad models can function well enough for the average person, particularly those who don't want or need a lot of processing power, the sharpest camera, the latest apps, or newest features. Aside from a generally lower price tag, older iPad models also have a ton of other uses that make them great options.

It can be difficult to decide which one is right for you, though, with dozens of models having been released over the years. Additionally, if you're trying to buy essential iPad accessories, such as charging cables, power banks, hubs, or covers, you have to make sure you get the right ones to work with your specific device. Your iPad model will also determine things like what Apple Pencil model you should get and even how to charge it. You should especially be mindful of which model iPad you're buying when getting one second-hand, since they may no longer have warranty support.

Unfortunately, finding the iPad's model can lead to some challenges. Unlike other Apple devices, the exact iPad model name doesn't usually appear in your Apple or iCloud account, so you need to be a little creative to access it. Here are some ways that you can try.