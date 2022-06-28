How To Charge Your Apple Pencil

When Apple launched its first Apple Pencil in 2015, it changed the way we used iPads forever. With the Apple Pencil, iPad users could easily draw, make notes, and so on with features and capabilities not found on ordinary capacitive (passive) styluses. However, Apple Pencils aren't without their share of problems, especially related to their batteries. While the Apple Pencil utilizes technology that helps protect the battery from overcharging, one of the most common reasons the stylus stops working is that it remains discharged for too long.

When an Apple Pencil battery is left empty for long periods, it may lose its ability to retain a charge, rendering it unusable. Thankfully, an easy way to prevent a dead Apple Pencil is to make sure your device is always charged, even for a little bit. To keep your Apple Pencil battery healthy, you have to know all the ways to charge it and track how much battery it has left. But before you can do that, you have to know which Apple Pencil you own.