Is It Cheaper To Buy A Phone Abroad?

For years, Apple has positioned the iPhone as a somewhat aspirational product. When it first launched the iPhone, Apple revolutionized smartphones as we know it and made touchscreen the standard for smartphones everywhere. On the other hand, Apple sells most of its devices at a premium price point, which makes it less affordable to the average person. Given this, it's unsurprising that people are looking for cheaper iPhone, even resorting to buying them abroad.

Apple has released relatively cheaper options in the past, like the iPhone SE line, which uses components of previous models to reach lower price points. However, those looking to for updated versions of the iPhone SE may have to wait a bit longer, as rumors have oscillated between of its cancellation and revival this year.

Unfortunately, Apple doesn't slash prices on its new iPhone models very often in the United States. Instead of discounts, Apple Stores may reduce the prices on the iPhone through product bundles and gift cards. However, this doesn't mean that Americans get a bad deal, especially because even without discounts they already enjoy some of the lowest iPhone prices in the world. Despite this, there are ways that an iPhone can be cheaper abroad. Here's how.