How To Turn Off The Camera Shutter Sound On iPhone

When it comes to smartphone etiquette, there's something inherently satisfying about going about your business discreetly. Whether it's choosing a silent ringtone or disabling notification sounds, being able to use your iPhone quietly can be a very comforting experience.

Trying to capture a moment in public, only to have the camera shutter sound pierce through the silence, drawing unwanted attention, can be quite annoying. In such a moment, if you don't know how to, you're probably scrambling to figure out how to turn the camera shutter sound off to avoid further embarrassment. Well, we'll explain to you all the ways you can do that so you can capture moments discreetly whenever you need it.

However, you must know that in certain regions — such as the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and Japan — you sadly can't. Compliance with local laws restricts device manufacturers from including the option to mute the camera shutter sound. This is primarily so people don't take pictures of others without them knowing. So, make sure you're not doing anything illegal before completing the steps below.