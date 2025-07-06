Why Don't iPhones Come With Apple Stickers In The Box Anymore?

Apple's iconic logo that has appeared on its most groundbreaking innovations since the '70s is one of the most recognizable. That bitten apple insignia has even been affixed to products and places that have nothing to do with Apple. That is largely the result of an ingenious marketing move that's seen the company packing Apple logo stickers into the box of all its new products. And yes, over the past several decades, Mac-heads have expressed their loyalty to the brand, plastering those stickers everywhere they could.

If you're not a Cult of Mac guru, you may not realize the sticker campaign began back in 1977, with the company placing those stickers in the box of the Apple II. As with many of Apple's most notable products, the stickers have also evolved over the years, with black, translucent, and even color-matched versions finding their way into boxes. While those stickers have proven exceedingly popular with Mac lovers, if you've purchased an Apple device in the past couple of years, odds are that you were surprised to find no sticker in the box.

Despite disappointing some of its fan base, Apple made the move to remove stickers from the boxes of its products as part of the company's noble environmental initiatives. In turn, the company has largely succeeded in phasing stickers out of its packaging process with most new products released since 2024.