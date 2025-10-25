The EU Has A New Rule For Power Bricks – Here's What That Could Mean For The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After successfully mandating USB-C on phones by 2024, the European Commission is pushing forward with the next part of its common charger vision. One that seeks a removable USB-C cable on charging bricks instead of a fused design where the cable and the brick are a monolithic unit. To that end, it's revising the ecodesign requirements for all manner of external power supplies, including wireless chargers, wireless charging pads, and portable battery chargers. The shift in the EU bloc could very well reflect in the U.S. market, but not too dramatically.

The European Commission's latest requirements that chargers come with detachable cables will take effect in 2028, giving manufacturers a transition period of three years. Most smartphones, consumer laptops, and gadgets from mainstream brands have already switched to a power brick format with a detachable USB-C interface, so the status quo likely won't change. Simply put, you won't have to spend extra cash, even if the U.S. market follows in the footsteps. The situation, however, will be tricky for high-power laptops that breach the 240W output requirement, and also influence niche categories such as smart home devices.

While the push towards standardization of USB-C was a step in the right direction, the goal now is to further reduce the power usage, cut down on the pollution footprint, and reduce greenhouse emissions from electricity usage. The commission notes that more than 400 million external power supplies are sold annually in the EU alone. In order to achieve those goals, the executive branch of the European Union has proposed additional measures, such as interoperability for charging devices in the 240W output bracket, a minimum energy efficiency requirement, a limit on standby power consumption, and a durability mandate that can be fulfilled with a detachable cable.