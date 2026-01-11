Throw Away Your Old Surge Protectors ASAP: Here's Why

We'd lay even odds that, at this very moment, there is a surge-protecting power strip somewhere in your home that has multiple different devices plugged into it. We'd also wager that you probably have no idea how old that surge protector actually is, and that is no doubt true whether you know what makes a surge protector a surge protector, or even what functional condition the power-protecting device is in.

But if you're anything like us, it's likelier than not that whatever surge protection device you are using has been in use for a pretty long time. Whether or not that device bears the brand of Anker or one of the other major manufacturers, if you've been using it for more than a few years, you might want to consider upgrading it as soon as possible. That's because an old or defective surge protector can easily turn into a legitimate fire hazard, threatening your home and everything in it, including you and your family.

It turns out that the effectiveness of a surge protector can deteriorate over time, as the internal components degrade a little each time they are pressed into action. Not only does that degradation leave the devices it's meant to be protecting more exposed to potentially damaging surges of power, but it also leaves the surge protector itself open to malfunction that — according to sources from The Verge — might even result in a dangerous electrical fire. That's a danger anyone should be eager to avoid.