Should You Be Plugging Your TV Into A Surge Protector?

From lightning strikes to power outages and electrical disturbances like faulty wiring or the cycling of large appliances, your home and its plugged-in electronic devices are susceptible to sudden, damaging spikes in electricity. They can happen when you least expect it, such as when a high-powered device like a refrigerator or air conditioner turns on or off, causing an abrupt change in current.

Since the disruption tends to be small, you likely won't notice the immediate effects. However, as time passes, these small surges can slowly degrade your devices' performance and shorten their lifespans, something called "electronic rust." Your TV is as vulnerable to these surges as any other device, which is why you should plug it into a surge protector. A surge protector diverts the excess voltage away from your TV and other connected devices, channeling it safely into the grounding wire of your home's electrical system.

As useful as surge protectors are at protecting your TV from day-to-day fluctuations in electricity, they aren't foolproof. Even if it or your laptop is plugged into a surge protector during a storm, it may not be enough if there's a lightning strike near your home. That's because no standard surge protector can save your plugged-in devices from the billion volts of electricity a lightning bolt can carry. When thunderstorms are forecasted, it's best to play it safe, unplugging your surge protector and sensitive electronics to avoid damage from a powerful surge.

