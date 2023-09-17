The Risk You're Taking When Using A Laptop During A Storm

Dominant force on this planet humans may think we are, it's sometimes humbling to consider just how vulnerable we can be to the fury of nature. Much of the world is very much reliant on technology, for everything from heating our homes to ensuring broadband access. Elaborate power networks have been installed around the world to maintain this, but in the face of severe storms, natural disasters and the like, great care must be taken.

With thunderstorms, the great unpredictability of the location of potential strikes means that far-reaching protection just in case is vital. A surge caused by an unfortunately-located bolt of lightning could immediately spell doom for our devices.

Laptops are as vulnerable to this as any other everyday electronics, and there are some additional concerns to bear in mind that are unique to them, too. Here are some concerns to bear in mind if you're working away on a document or posting to X on a laptop when a storm rolls in.