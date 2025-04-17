How To Tell If Your Power Strip Is A Surge Protector

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While electronic devices and smart gadgets worth trying bring convenience to your life, they also need power to keep running. With a limited number of electrical outlets, you might often find yourself using a power strip. These come in a variety of sizes and shapes, and some even feature USB ports. But if there's one thing you should always ensure your power strip has, it's surge protection.

Surge protection is an important feature that protects devices from power surges and voltage spikes. For example, the standard voltage in U.S. homes is 120 volts, which is what your devices are designed to handle. However, if this voltage surges to 170 volts or more due to faulty wiring, lightning strikes, or other factors, it can end up damaging your devices. A surge protector prevents excessive power from reaching the connected devices, usually using a component called metal oxide varistor to divert excess current to a grounding wire.

Surge protection is crucial when you have expensive devices connected to a power strip, like your TV, gaming console, PC, soundbars and more (though there are things you should never plug into a power strip). Since power strips and surge protectors almost look identical at first glance, though, it can be difficult to tell the difference. If you are unsure if your power strip has surge protection, there are a few ways to find out.

