Who Makes Maytag Appliances?

The appliance industry is made up of a range of big-name brands and smaller players, and these brands aren't always owned by who you might assume. For example, GE appliances are made in various countries, including the United States, but the brand itself is owned by a Chinese company. Maytag is another appliance manufacturer that's part of a larger umbrella of brands, but unlike GE, its parent company is still American. The Maytag brand is one of several owned by Whirlpool Corporation, which also owns KitchenAid, JennAir, and several other recognizable names.

Whirlpool has owned Maytag since 2006, when it acquired the Maytag Corporation, but the brand's roots stretch back much further. It started out as a manufacturer of farming equipment in 1893 and was founded by Frederick Louis Maytag. The brand then branched out into making washing machines in 1907, making its earliest washers out of wood. By 1919, the company had developed its first aluminum washer. Over the decades, Maytag's range has expanded to include a wide variety of home appliances, and today it makes everything from microwaves to wall ovens and ranges.

It also still makes washers, with its front-load washers earning praise from J.D. Power for their reliability. According to its latest data, Maytag's washers saw the second-fewest number of problems reported by buyers of any brand on the market. The company's Chinese-owned rival GE took the first-place spot.