This Apple Co-Founder Could've Been Worth Billions – Instead, He Quit After Two Weeks

As the face of Apple for so many years, everyone knows exactly who Steve Jobs is. Fewer people know who Steve Wozniak is. And unless you're a true-blue Apple aficionado, you probably have no idea who Ronald G. Wayne is. But, for a brief time, Wayne was the third founding member of Apple. From the iPhone and iPod to FaceTime, the App Store, and the multi-touch interface, it's not a stretch to say that Apple and its products have changed the world. As of early 2026, Apple is once again the world's most valuable brand – for a fourth year running. It's also one of the largest companies by market capitalization alongside other powerhouses like Nvidia, Alphabet (Google), and Microsoft.

Technically, Wayne was the second of the three founders. Jobs was the undisputed visionary and driving force, and the two worked together at another revolutionary company by the name of Atari. Jobs needed Wayne to convince Wozniak to join their team. "The Woz" (as he was known) was working at Hewlett-Packard by day, making scientific calculators and designing games for Atari on the side, and knew the two well.

On April 1, 1976 (not an April Fool's joke), these three men formed Apple Computer, Inc. Just 12 days later, Wayne decided it was time to get out and move on. Some might say it was indeed a foolish move, since Wayne gave up his 10% share (Jobs and Woz each had 45%) for a mere $800. He was later paid an additional $1,500 to formally relinquish any future claims. Still, that 10% stake today would be worth upward of $400 billion.