5 Ways Apple's iOS & iPhone Changed The World

Easy access AI assistance isn't exactly a new concept today, with so many tools out there to help with both broad and more detailed questions. ChatGPT may have set a new standard for the mass market, particularly with the base version being free the use, but 14 years ago, Apple introduced something that had its closest competitors scrambling to replicate it.

This system was none other than Siri. When Apple released it back in 2011, there wasn't anything quite like it as the system was integrated into iOS 5 for the iPhone 4S. Siri is unique in the sense that Apple wasn't the one who built the software from the ground up, but rather acquired Siri Inc. for somewhere around $200 million. Originating at SRI International, Siri was available for other operating systems in 2010 before Apple's purchase, namely Android. However, with the Silicon Valley giant taking it for themselves, it put them well ahead in the AI game.

Siri could already handle tasks like sending texts and setting reminders through a standalone app, but its integration with the iPhone offered a level of intuitiveness that you couldn't find anywhere else. As the years went by, Apple released Siri with other products like the iPad in 2012, even allowing developers to use the software within their own apps through SiriKit.