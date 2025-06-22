Who Created The iPhone? (Hint: It's Not Steve Jobs)

Though Apple undoubtedly has a range of iconic devices to its credit, few stand as tall as the iPhone. Since the very first model went on sale in 2007, the mobile phone has absolutely revolutionized the cell phone industry. From the large, all-encompassing touchscreen to its unmistakable user interface, Apple's flagship phone changed how phones are designed and used forever. For the creation of such a game-changing device, which has culminated in the futuristic yet pricey Apple iPhone 16 Pro as of this writing, much of the credit has gone to one man: Steve Jobs. But, in reality, that credit should actually go elsewhere.

Per "The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone" by Brian Merchant, back in the early 2000s, the folks at Apple were tinkering with devices like MP3 players and flip phones. They were increasing in functionality, showing a clear demand for more from consumers out of handheld devices. Thus, the company's designers, including iPod creator Tony Fadell and engineer Andy Grignon, got to work overhauling the average cell phone into something as innovative as it was functional. Although it took no shortage of trial and error, as well as the support of then-Apple Vice President Michael Bell, eventually, the iPhone as we know it today became a usable reality.

Suffice it to say, the creation of the iPhone was more of a team effort than one might think, with Steve Jobs being remembered and marketed as the sole mind behind the device. Ironically, he nearly prevented it from existing in the first place.