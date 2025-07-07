Get Your Home Squeaky Clean This Prime Day With Tineco Vacuums And Cleaners
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Spring is often considered the season of cleaning, but summer is no slouch either. After all, it's the season where everyone is tracking sand and dirt in from their outdoor activities, or occasionally dropping a blob of ketchup in the midst of a summer cookout. You shouldn't let messes mess up your summer, and the best way to give yourself peace of mind is to have an array of top-shelf cleaning implements on standby.
If you're in the market for cleaning products, home appliance brand Tineco is pulling out the stops for Amazon Prime Day starting on July 8. With well over a decade of development prowess under its belt, Tineco is placing three of its big-shot devices on discount for the sale: the Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 floor washer, the Tineco CARPET ONE Cruiser carpet cleaner, and the Tineco PURE ONE Station 5 cordless vacuum cleaner. All three of these devices will be discounted from July 8 to July 11 for Prime Day. And, if you use the exclusive discount code TIN25PDPR at checkout, you'll receive an extra 5% off during Prime Day.
Wash every inch of the floor with the Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6
Solid floors like hardwood are generally easier to clean than carpet, but sometimes stubborn messes are too much for just a mop and a bucket of water to handle. Plus, if there's any loose debris like dirt, water alone won't clean it. If you need to really wash up and clean those hard floors, turn to the Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6.
This smart floor washer is all about flexibility and ergonomics, not just cleaning stains off your hard floors. It reaches every single nook and cranny that you might not be able to get to yourself. The 180 degree lay-flat head allows you to lay the cleaner down flat on the floor to reach under furniture and into tight nooks without sacrificing washing or suction power. It's only a little over 5 inches tall when flat, more than compact enough to get under large furniture. When you're done cleaning, just run the Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 through its proprietary FlashDry self-cleaning process. In the span of just seven minutes, the brush roll and internal components are washed with hot water and flash-dried to prevent mold from setting in. It's all automatic; you don't need to even touch the brush.
Purchase the Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 floor washer during Prime Day for over 40% off. At just $349, this is a deal you don't want to miss. And don't forget to save an additional 5% off with exclusive discount code TIN25PDPR.
Wash and dry that carpet with the Tineco CARPET ONE Cruiser
The last thing you want in the midst of summer festivities is a massive, ugly stain on your living room carpet, whether from a carelessly-dropped drink or an overenthusiastic pet coming in from outside. Even if cleaning it by hand wasn't a massive pain, you might not have enough time to scrub it out before guests come over. If you need swift, powerful carpet cleaning, the Tineco CARPET ONE Cruiser offers both in spades.
The Tineco CARPET ONE Cruiser is equipped with 3-level SmoothPower tech, allowing it to glide smoothly over large swaths of carpet with substantially less effort on your part. With its built-in water tank, 130W of suction power, and a PowerDry of 167 degrees Fahrenheit, this device washes stained carpets, captures debris, and heats it dry in a single seamless sequence. Place it in its charging station afterward and plug in its hose, and with a single press of a button, the roller brush is washed and dried, the dirty water is drained away, and the clean water is refilled, all in less than 10 minutes.
The Tineco CARPET ONE Cruiser is ready to give your carpet a new lease on life during the Prime Day sale starting July 8, where these vacuums will cost just $489, or 30% off. Also get an additional 5% off with discount code TIN25PDPR.
Clean up that summer dust with the Tineco PURE ONE Station 5
Even if you're fortunate enough to avoid any wet messes during your family's summer activities, there is always more than enough debris and particulates to keep you busy on their own. From tracked-in sand to shed pet hair, the warm season has plenty of dry messes to make. If you need those messes decisively dealt with, look no further than the Tineco PURE ONE STATION 5 vacuum.
This cordless vacuum boasts 175W of powerful suction action, more than enough to capture dust, hair, and small debris off of carpets and hard floors. With a 5-stage filtration system, 99.99% of small particulates are captured, no matter how tiny they are. With the ZeroTangle brush and proprietary ClogLess and PureCyclone technology keeping suction strong and fade-free, clogs and tangles are a thing of the past. The Tineco PURE ONE STATION 5's onboard battery can power the vacuum for up to 70 minutes on a single charge, and with its 2.5L dustbin, you won't have to empty it for weeks. Even when it does come time to empty it, the included 3-in-1 Cleaning Station handles it all, sucking the dust out of the entire device, not just the dustbin, for a thorough cleaning.
The Tineco PURE ONE STATION 5 is ready for action, and ready for you on July 8 for Prime Day. Purchase this vacuum for just $319, or 30% off the original price – and use code TIN25PDPR for an extra 5% off.