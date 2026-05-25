8 Expensive Home Depot Tools Users Say Are Worth Buying
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If you're looking for a new tool to add to your collection, Home Depot is probably the first destination you visit. With so many of the industry's leading brands selling their products through the outlet, it gives Home Depot one of the most expansive line-ups in the country. At one end, the store sells a wide array of tools that don't usually cost too much money, and there are still plenty of powered ones that won't break the bank. However, Home Depot is also one of the best places to get your hands on the most expensive tools on the market.
With these products easily reaching into the thousands pf dollars, purchasing a top-of-the-range tool is a pretty big purchase to say the least. Luckily, thanks to how many buyers use Home Depot to make this investment, there's no shortage of user reviews for us to gauge which ones are actually worth the money. After looking into various segments, we've come up with some detailed insight into which tools at the top end of the market will be the best bang for your buck.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel One-Key Circular Saw
Milwaukee's lineup of tools ranges from some of the most affordable, high-quality hand tools to industrial-grade, heavy-duty ones. While these products may be polar opposites across the spectrum, the shining reviews carry over to the latter type, with the first on this list being the brand's One-Key Circular Saw. Part of the M18 Fuel range, this saw is specifically designed to handle the toughest jobs, with its wireless portability making it an ideal tool if you'll be on the move a lot.
The saw comes with a 9-inch diamond blade attached as standard, but you also get another abrasive blade to help you cut a wide variety of materials. One of the main features that Milwaukee pushes for this tool is the ability to effectively cut through things like reinforced concrete, so you shouldn't have too much trouble with anything weaker than that either. Compared to standard gas-powered circular saws, Milwaukee says this one is up to 50 percent lighter, and thanks to its 18V lithium battery power, it's a great choice for indoor use, with no need for an exhaust. Home Depot currently has it for $1,099, with two batteries and a charging station included with the saw itself. Despite its price tag, it still has almost 400 submitted user reviews averaging a score of 4.1 stars, with its practicality often being mentioned as its strong suit.
DeWalt 20-Volts MAX XR Lithium-Ion Impact Driver
Dropping the price and the size gets you to the more expensive end for one of the most useful power tools you can buy: an impact driver. The list of jobs that require the removal of sometimes incredibly tight fasteners is endless, so it can be more than worth investing in a high-quality tool if you'll be needing it a lot of the time. DeWalt has been a leader in this segment for a while now, with tools such as this MAX XR lithium-ion battery-powered model doing incredibly well for its $418 standard price tag at Home Depot. At the time of writing, though, you can get it for $281.
DeWalt markets this tool as the best option for professionals, and it certainly has the specs to back it up. The 20V batteries deliver its standout torque rating of 2,500 inches per pound, making it the brand's most powerful impact driver you can buy at the moment. You have three different power modes to choose from, with the maximum setting offering speeds up to 3,800 RPM. The tool manages to stay quite compact despite how powerful it is, with plenty of user reviews being pretty surprised by how effective it is considering its size. It's another tool to have almost 400 reviews, this time resulting in a 4.7-star rating overall.
Echo Gas 2-Stroke U-Handle Professional Grade Trimmer/Brushcutter
Next, let's move over to garden maintenance. Potentially one of the most difficult tasks is clearing out thick, stubborn overgrowth, no matter if you're moving into a new home or if it's your everyday job. Whether it's tall grass or dense bush, not having the correct tool can make it far more difficult than it has to be. Home Depot unsurprisingly sells a wide variety of trimmers and brush cutters, but if you're looking for one of the best money can buy, Echo's two-stroke, two-in-one option gets plenty of praise from its owners.
Having the ability to handle the most demanding overgrowth at the same time as lighter patches that a standard grass trimmer is only capable of can help you save some money, but it's definitely worth noting that this tool only comes with the single 10-inch 80-tooth blade as standard. Yet combined with the 42.7 cc two-stroke engine design, this Echo trimmer does a great job of earning its relatively high price tag of $779. For the best finish on smaller areas, though, picking up a more flexible blade would definitely be worth it. Elsewhere, the tool uses a 60.2-inch steel driveshaft to make it as easy to use as possible, with a u-handle design and an included shoulder harness to make it less fatiguing over long sessions. Taking into account the 260 reviews, Echo's two-stroke brush cutter scores a great 4.7 stars, helping establish the brand as one of the best for outdoor care.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Utility Fencing Stapler
Another product within Milwaukee's M18 Fuel line of tools that has a completely different purpose than the likes of one-key cutting saw is the cordless utility fencing stapler. This one is a little more of a niche product, but if you have a lot of fences on your property and want to reinforce them with wire, this tool can easily save you hours of time on labor. Home Depot sells it for $699 as standard, but at this writing, it's up for a discounted $599. This does only include the tool itself, with batteries being sold separately here. If you have another M18 Fuel tool, though, you can use that battery with the stapler as well.
Milwaukee goes to great lengths to make its heavy-duty stapler as good as it can be, using a variety of the brand's cutting-edge tech throughout its construction. This includes the nitrogen air spring system to make it just as capable as gas-powered alternatives, as well as its proprietary PowerState motor for maximum performance. It can fire two staples per second, with enough charge to use 600 staples in one go with a fully-charged 3.0Ah battery. The standout 4.9-star rating primarily comes down to owners loving the unit's battery life and also its efficiency.
Ridgid Model S42 Heavy-Duty Bolt Cutter
Top-tier power tools aren't the only ones that can fetch high price tags relative to their counterparts at Home Depot. With an endless supply of hand tools as well, the outlet is also one of the best places if you're searching for the best of the best products on the simpler side of things. One of these tools is from Ridgid, with its Model S42 heavy-duty bolt cutters being a customer favorite for a professional-grade pair, priced at $256.77 for the 32.1-inch option. To save a little money, there's also a 22.2-inch pair available for $196.99.
For the money, Ridgid makes a pair of bolt cutters as sophisticated and capable as you can make them. The jaws are made from hardened alloy steel with longevity in mind. Alignment also shouldn't be an issue thanks to the built-in one-step internal cam mechanism. There aren't as many reviews for this tool compared to others on this list, but it still comes out with a score of 4.8 stars, with the overall durability making owners feel like they got their money's worth and then some.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder
A lot of the tools on this list are powered alternatives to doing things by hand, which is also the case for this cordless Ryobi Angle Grinder. If you've ever had to sand large pieces of wood or smooth edges on harder materials like stone, you'll know how time-consuming it can be. And if the process itself isn't the reason you're doing it, this tool is without a doubt one of the best time-savers we've included here. At the time of writing, Home Depot has it listed for $307.97, down from its standard $327.79 price.
This is one of the many Ryobi tools to use the company's ONE+ 18V batteries, with this package featuring a single high-performance Edge battery as standard. If you have another product that uses these, you can also switch them out with each other if one runs out of charge. The manufacturer says it can cut up to 210 times per charge, with the 4-½-inch blades posing no problem for materials such as wood, stone, and metal. It has just under 850 reviews at the moment, averaging a score of 4.6 stars, with its power and lightweight construction being massively appreciated.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 8 in. 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Electric Battery Chainsaw
Circular saws are often the best of the best when it comes to fine cuts on things like wood, but if you don't need precision and just need to keep things in the yard tidy, a chainsaw is often far easier to manage. We return to Milwaukee's expansive M18 Fuel lineup once more for this tool, with the brand's brushless electric battery chainsaw being one of the most well-reviewed on the site among the high-end models. As of this writing, it's listed for $459 (down from $589) at Home Depot, which is a pretty good deal considering its shining reviews.
What makes this specific chainsaw so effective is the hatchet-style construction, making it much easier to tackle the more hard-to-reach areas of your yard. Another tool to use is Milwaukee's PowerState technology; the brand says that it'll give you a better and faster finish than 25cc gas-powered equivalents. The variable trigger allows you to reach maximum power within a second, also allowing you to have more control over the 8-inch bar depending on what you're cutting. It's another tool on this list to be praised for how light it is, helping it to achieve a 4.7-star rating from a massive 1,730 user reviews.
Makita 18V LXT StarlockMax Oscillating Multi-Tool
A brand that frequently competes against the likes of Milwaukee and Ryobi is Makita. In particular, the company offers one of the most trusted lineups of power tools that you can buy at the moment, with this sub-compact oscillating multi-tool helping maintain that reputation. Instead of focusing on larger jobs that tools such as angle grinders are built for, this option from Makita helps provide precise plunge cuts into materials such as wood and plastic. It's no surprise that these types of cutters are so popular in DIY and for trade professionals, essentially being unmatched in reaching tight spaces for specific jobs.
Using the brand's LXT 18V lithium-ion batteries, Makita describes the tool as a best-in-class option. Using variable speed control like much of its competition, the tool can operate anywhere between 10,000 and 20,000 oscillations per minute (OPM). The anti-vibration technology should make it a breeze to use, with the 3.6-degree oscillation angle sitting in the sweet spot for strong cuts without sacrificing quality. Home Depot sells the tool for $438, with customers giving it a score of 4.5 stars across more than 200 reviews.
Methodology
To select the tools for this list, we first made sure that each high ticket price product we highlighted here fell within its own distinct category that's available on Home Depot. To ensure quality, we then looked at the user reviews submitted, only choosing tools that have a minimum of 50 reviews that average a score of at least four out of five stars.