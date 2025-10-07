Is Milwaukee's Fencing Stapler Worth The High Price Tag? Here's What Owners Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee has a reputation for high quality and high power among its customers, but it's also often considered more expensive than other brands. This is partly due to the number of specialty tools in the Milwaukee catalog. Brands like DeWalt may offer slightly more affordable products, but they don't typically have the same breadth of specialized options. This is clear when you compare the different brands' most expensive tools; DeWalt's is a $6,000 multi-purpose generator, while Milwaukee's priciest tool is an $11,500 pipeline inspection system. So, according to owners of the Milwaukee fencing stapler, the tool's high price is only worth it for professional-level fencing jobs.

The Milwaukee M18 FUEL cordless utility fencing stapler is a battery-operated staple gun, giving you the freedom to move between fence posts without having to haul a compressor around. It's only compatible with Milwaukee 9GA staples, so you can't swap in other staples for different jobs. Instead, the M18 stapler has one use case: stapling wires and cables to wood. Priced at around $650, it isn't cheap.

But even though the M18 stapler is expensive and niche, owners largely agree that it's an excellent tool for the job. On Home Depot's online store, it currently has 168 reviews that average out to a customer rating of 4.9 stars out of 5, with 99% recommending the product. In terms of build quality, one reviewer says it's "like a tank... tough and reliable," while another comments on its efficiency, writing, "It's ten times faster than my crew with a hammer and a fist of staples." All such praise comes from professionals. One unfortunate DIYer didn't do her homework, writing, "This is a professional's stapler... too large and heavy for this old lady that does occasional DIY."