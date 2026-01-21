12 Oscillating Tool Tips Beginners Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oscillating multi-tools are a relatively new addition to the modern tool kit, and they are among the most versatile tools you can buy. While you can find them today at home improvement stores, they got their start in a totally different arena. In 1967, German power tool manufacturer Fein set out to solve a problem in the medical field by creating a tool that could cut through hardened plaster casts without cutting the fleshy human bits inside.

Unlike a rotating saw blade, oscillating blades need resistance to work, so they are only really effective on hard surfaces and materials. If you've ever had a broken bone requiring a cast, you've probably had a personal close encounter with an oscillating saw. However, it took decades for the tool to make its way out of the doctor's office and into the workshop.

Over time, various attachments were developed to expand the oscillating saw's functionality beyond just cutting, resulting in today's oscillating multi-tools. You can find them with a wide range of blades designed for cutting, sanding, or otherwise manipulating a range of materials. If you're new to using an oscillating multi-tool, here are 12 beginner tips you should know.