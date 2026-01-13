Is Flex's 24V Oscillating Tool Better Than Other Multi-Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ego and Skil aren't the only major tool brands owned by Chervon. The Chinese company also owns Flex Tools, which has a solid reputation with many professionals and DIYers alike. One particularly popular product offered by Flex is its 24V Cordless Brushless 5-speed Oscillating Multi-Tool (model FX4111), which has an excellent 4.8 out of five overall customer score on Lowe's website, based on hundreds of user reviews.

The device has a no-load speed ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 oscillations per minute and has an oscillating left/right angle of four degrees (± 2 degrees). It features an integrated LED worklight and uses Flex's Starlock Max accessory system to change blades, allowing the tool to cut, trim, sand, grind, scrape, and plunge. These are its specs on paper, but how does Flex's product fare against similar tools made by other major tool brands? After testing multiple options, Pro Tool Reviews named the Flex 24V Oscillating Multi-Tool as its "best overall" oscillating multi-tool, which is an impressive notch in the company's belt.

However, that's just one publication's opinion — a closer look at the feedback from other tool experts, YouTube assessments, online discussions among owners, and user ratings and reviews can give a more well-rounded look at how Flex's multi-tool compares to others. Here's a quick look, based on these various sources, at how the Flex 24V 5-speed Oscillating Multi-Tool compares to similar products from other major brands, including some of the best oscillating multi-tools you can buy. Since 24V tools are less commonly used by these competitors, the closest comparisons would be cordless multi-tools running on 18V or 20V batteries.