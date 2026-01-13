Is Flex's 24V Oscillating Tool Better Than Other Multi-Tools?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ego and Skil aren't the only major tool brands owned by Chervon. The Chinese company also owns Flex Tools, which has a solid reputation with many professionals and DIYers alike. One particularly popular product offered by Flex is its 24V Cordless Brushless 5-speed Oscillating Multi-Tool (model FX4111), which has an excellent 4.8 out of five overall customer score on Lowe's website, based on hundreds of user reviews.
The device has a no-load speed ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 oscillations per minute and has an oscillating left/right angle of four degrees (± 2 degrees). It features an integrated LED worklight and uses Flex's Starlock Max accessory system to change blades, allowing the tool to cut, trim, sand, grind, scrape, and plunge. These are its specs on paper, but how does Flex's product fare against similar tools made by other major tool brands? After testing multiple options, Pro Tool Reviews named the Flex 24V Oscillating Multi-Tool as its "best overall" oscillating multi-tool, which is an impressive notch in the company's belt.
However, that's just one publication's opinion — a closer look at the feedback from other tool experts, YouTube assessments, online discussions among owners, and user ratings and reviews can give a more well-rounded look at how Flex's multi-tool compares to others. Here's a quick look, based on these various sources, at how the Flex 24V 5-speed Oscillating Multi-Tool compares to similar products from other major brands, including some of the best oscillating multi-tools you can buy. Since 24V tools are less commonly used by these competitors, the closest comparisons would be cordless multi-tools running on 18V or 20V batteries.
How does Flex's multi-tool compare to brands like Skil, Bosch, and DeWalt?
YouTube tool reviewer Kaleb Ross calls Flex's Starlock system "one of the easiest, if not the easiest way to change your blades," though notes that its accessories are pricier than others. Ross also calls the battery placement "awkward," but found it superior to the Skil PWRCore 12V Oscillating Tool. Flex's multi-tool also gets a positive review from YouTuber drdecks, who tested the tool to see if it could "hang with the big boys" like Makita and DeWalt. After doing so, the reviewer appreciated its quieter operational noise and called it a good value for its price.
For its list of the best oscillating tools, Bob Vila doesn't seem to have tested the Flex FX4111, though its expert reviewers did try out several competitors and found the Bosch StarlockPlus Oscillating Multi-Tool to be its "best overall" and the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (DCS356B) to be the "best cordless." The multi-tools made by DeWalt and Flex are directly compared frequently on Reddit. One poster on r/FlexTools found Flex's bulkier size to be awkward and chided its more expensive accessory system.
However, others in the thread come to the tool's defense. One user, who says they use both Flex's and DeWalt's multi-tools daily, writes that the former's "is more stable and there is no difference in blade cost for quality blades," though notes that DeWalt's variable-speed trigger is an asset Flex lacks. They conclude that "overall it's leaps and bounds better than the DeWalt. The only one in the market that gives it a fight for its money is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel" model. Other commenters say the tool vibrates less than DeWalt's and is quieter, with one adding that they appreciate its smoother, faster cutting.
Several major brands have similar user ratings as Flex
User reviews left on product pages can supplement more professional reviews and specific forum discussions. Some products, like Metabo's 18V CV18DAQ4M and Bosch's 18V multi-tools, don't have enough user reviews for their average scores to be reliable, but those from several other brands have hundreds, if not thousands, of owners weighing in. When comparing this feedback, you'll find that the oscillating multi-tools offered by multiple major brands have very similar overall customer scores as Flex's.
For reference, the Flex 24-volt 5-speed Oscillating Multi-Tool has an excellent 4.8 out of 5 overall user rating on Lowe's website and a nearly as good 4.7 on Acme Tools. That's pretty much identical to the 4.8 and 4.7 that the DeWalt XR 20V Max 3-speed Oscillating Multi-Tool (DCS356C1) has on Home Depot and Lowe's, respectively. Likewise, Milwaukee's M18 Oscillating Multi-Tool (2626-20) also has a 4.8 out of five on Home Depot. The Makita 18V LXT Oscillating Multi-Tool (XMT03Z) fares a bit lower on Home Depot with a 4.6 average user score, but the brand's Sub-Compact StarlockMax XMT04ZB model has a higher 4.7.
Ryobi scores less than these other major brands — its 18V PCL430B has a (still fairly solid) 4.4 out of five on Home Depot, while its 18V HP Oscillating Multi-Tool (PBLMT51B) has earned a 4.6. Interestingly, two of the only popular 24V oscillating multi-tools, which have the closest voltage to Flex's product, score lower than these brands. Kobalt, which is one of the tool brands owned by Lowe's, has a 4.4 on the retailer's website with its 24V Oscillating Multi-Tool (KMT 124B-03). The Greenworks 24V Oscillating Multi-Tool (model 3513202) has just a four out of five at Target and a middling 3.7 at Lowe's.