4 Tool Brands Owned By Lowe's

Depending on where you live, there may be limited choices for home improvement purchases. While Lowe's, Home Depot, and Ace Hardware are some big names in the industry, not all have stores in every city. Nor are all home improvement stores created equal, either, particularly when it comes to what brands are available in the aisles.

Many top tool brands are exclusive to Home Depot, like Ryobi and Milwaukee. Yet that doesn't mean Lowe's isn't worth checking out. Lowe's also has some exclusive brands, including those that offer tools. Plus, Lowe's has a lease-to-own program for many of its products, making it easy to afford all kinds of home improvement projects, no matter your budget. Even if you don't have a Lowe's near you, ordering online is easier than ever. From the cheapest power tool brands to gardening, household, and other manual tools, these are the exclusives you can find at Lowe's alone.