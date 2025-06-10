How Does Lowe's Lease To Own Program Work, And What Products Does It Include?

Shopping for your DIY projects can be expensive. From the must-have tools for your home garage to things that will elevate your camping experience, every gadget, utensil, or instrument has a price. While some stores offer tool rental services, it's not the same as having full ownership and unlimited access to the device or equipment without worrying about liabilities.

To help customers obtain products without the need to pay the full amount or rent, Lowe's offers a Lease to Own program, powered by Progressive Leasing. Through this, you get to decide your path to owning a product within 12 months or less through manageable weekly, biweekly, or monthly payment plans. It's particularly helpful if you are not qualified for standard financing or prefer not to use a credit card for large purchases.

How this works is that Progressive Leasing will facilitate the process of owning the item until all payments are made or an early buyout option has been availed. Of course, you get to bring home and use the item during this period. Without a credit history and with an instant approval decision, you can easily shop at Lowe's sans spending a large sum at the checkout counter.

For early purchase options, except the 90-day option in California available online or at a physical store, you will have to pay more since the products will be worth more than their retail value. Still, it will be worth it, especially if you don't have the funds to pay for the equipment you need right away.