Jigsaw Vs Reciprocating Saw: Which Power Tool Is Better For Cutting Wood And Metal?

There are a lot of different kinds of power saws out there, and choosing the right one for the job can be a challenge if you aren't familiar with their strengths and weaknesses. It's easy to tell at a glance that the jigsaw and the reciprocating saw (AKA sawzall) are very different tools, but the mechanism behind what drives them is pretty similar. Just like how circular saws, table saws, and miter saws are all in a class of tools that use rotational power to spin circular blades, reciprocating saws and jigsaws are in a class that use straight blades with jagged teeth. The tool locks onto one end of one of these blades and then pushes and pulls it back and forth. This makes them much more similar to the classic hand saw than most other power saw varieties. That said, there are a lot of differences in the way you might use these tools for cutting wood and metal.

I've been building custom furniture for the better part of a decade, and I have plenty of experience using both of these tools. Both of them are technically capable of cutting both materials, but you'll find that choosing the tool that is better will often come down to the kind of cut you're looking to make. Is accuracy and dexterity of movement your priority, or do you require more speed and a longer cutting length?