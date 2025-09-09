Are Diablo Blades Compatible With Ryobi Multi-Tools?
Oscillating multi-tools from hardware brands like Ryobi are designed to receive multiple blades and attachments to perform various household and professional tasks. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ multi-tool in particular is best suited for woodworking, using its blades to cut through small chunks of wood or sanding pads to smooth out edges. Of course, no matter what brand of multi-tool you're using, the unfortunate fact of the matter is that the blades will wear out eventually and will need to be replaced.
Ryobi does sell its own multi-tool blades, but what if you wanted to use a different brand's blades? For example, the various oscillating multi-tool blades from Diablo, which you could get in a five-pack at Home Depot for the same price as a four-pack of Ryobi blades? Normally, Ryobi and other major hardware brands get a little testy when it comes to using third-party accessories like battery packs, but for multi-tool blades, Ryobi is much more accommodating, with its oscillating multi-tools able to fit most blades.
Ryobi Multi-Tools have a universal fit design, and will work with Diablo blades
The oscillating multi-tool blades sold by Diablo are designed to be universally compatible with most multi-tools from most major brands. According to the Diablo blades' product page on Home Depot's website, they can be fitted to tools from brands including Milwaukee, DeWalt, Makita, and yes, Ryobi. The only kind of oscillating multi-tool that Diablo blades cannot be fitted on is one that uses a Starlock connection, such as those used by certain Bosch and Makita multi-tools. These tools require different kinds of fittings, but luckily, neither of the oscillating multi-tools sold by Ryobi uses that kind of connection.
According to the owner's manual for the 18V ONE+ Multi-Tool (PDF), any kind of general-purpose plunge cut blade or segment saw blade can be used with it. Just make sure you follow the instructions to safely secure the blade to the head of the multi-tool, and it should work just fine.