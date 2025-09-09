Are Diablo Blades Compatible With Ryobi Multi-Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oscillating multi-tools from hardware brands like Ryobi are designed to receive multiple blades and attachments to perform various household and professional tasks. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ multi-tool in particular is best suited for woodworking, using its blades to cut through small chunks of wood or sanding pads to smooth out edges. Of course, no matter what brand of multi-tool you're using, the unfortunate fact of the matter is that the blades will wear out eventually and will need to be replaced.

Ryobi does sell its own multi-tool blades, but what if you wanted to use a different brand's blades? For example, the various oscillating multi-tool blades from Diablo, which you could get in a five-pack at Home Depot for the same price as a four-pack of Ryobi blades? Normally, Ryobi and other major hardware brands get a little testy when it comes to using third-party accessories like battery packs, but for multi-tool blades, Ryobi is much more accommodating, with its oscillating multi-tools able to fit most blades.