Are Home Depot's Cheapest Tools Sets Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

With a name like the Home Depot, it's no stretch to say that the store has a little bit of everything. Whether you're a general contractor, electrician, woodworker, gardener, or just a fan of Home Depot's viral 12-foot skeleton, which is returning for Halloween 2025, the chain is all about providing you with the tools and supplies to get your work done. Naturally, the store carries many of the major brands you'd expect to see, so if you're particular about your power and hand tools, chances are you can find new pieces that fit your current motif. Simultaneously, if you're new to the tool scene, the store can more than help you out.

Along with loads of individual tools, Home Depot is stocked with pre-selected hand tool kits from various brands. These can be a great way to get all of the essentials if you're just starting out, or to refresh the classics in one swoop. Although many are a bit pricey given their quality, brand name, and number of tools, don't be deterred by these examples. Perfect for budget shoppers are multiple cheaper tool sets that claim to offer great quality tools that would be at home in any toolbox. As for whether the sets themselves actually live up to this mandate, however, is another matter entirely.

Naturally, many Home Depot customers have given its cheapest tool sets a try. Overall, the results have been rather mixed.