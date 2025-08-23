Are Home Depot's Cheapest Tools Sets Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With a name like the Home Depot, it's no stretch to say that the store has a little bit of everything. Whether you're a general contractor, electrician, woodworker, gardener, or just a fan of Home Depot's viral 12-foot skeleton, which is returning for Halloween 2025, the chain is all about providing you with the tools and supplies to get your work done. Naturally, the store carries many of the major brands you'd expect to see, so if you're particular about your power and hand tools, chances are you can find new pieces that fit your current motif. Simultaneously, if you're new to the tool scene, the store can more than help you out.
Along with loads of individual tools, Home Depot is stocked with pre-selected hand tool kits from various brands. These can be a great way to get all of the essentials if you're just starting out, or to refresh the classics in one swoop. Although many are a bit pricey given their quality, brand name, and number of tools, don't be deterred by these examples. Perfect for budget shoppers are multiple cheaper tool sets that claim to offer great quality tools that would be at home in any toolbox. As for whether the sets themselves actually live up to this mandate, however, is another matter entirely.
Naturally, many Home Depot customers have given its cheapest tool sets a try. Overall, the results have been rather mixed.
For a casual user, a cheap Home Depot tool set is a smart buy
Home Depot offers a few comparatively budget-friendly tool kits for sale, with one of the current cheapest of a reasonable size being the Anvil 18-piece homeowner's tool set. It only comes with the bare minimum, including a tape measure, level, hammer, and scissors, yet most likely what they see from it is for $14.88. Customer James gave it one of its numerous five-star ratings and wrote, "This is great when you just need a small tool kit to fix odds and ends around the house and you don't want to spend a lot of money." The 18-piece Stalwart homeowner tool kit received similar positive reviews, meeting the basic needs of many for just $15.72.
Moving to larger yet cost-effective tool sets, many of them have received positive press as well. The Apollo 39-piece general tool set has proven a hit at just $23.20, garnering praise from customers for its variety, quality, and ability to handle odd jobs. Some, like Home Depot customer RONALD, were even impressed with the case the set comes in for its durability and organization. Priced at $24.21, Olympia's 89-piece home tool kit has won many buyers over in its own right, with one Home Depot customer writing, "This is a nice product just to use around the house. The price is right and everything is neat and organized. Also, a nice gift to give someone for your basic uses, especially to keep in the trunk of your vehicle."
As glowing as many of these endorsements are, they don't represent every customer who wanted to save a few dollars on some basic tools. While Home Depot has several tools under $20 that are worth buying, many feel these similarly priced kits aren't anywhere near as worthwhile.
Customers find some low-price tool kits aren't worth the money
As the old saying goes, you get what you pay for. In the tool world, this is very much true, with Home Depot's cheapest hand tool kits being prime examples of this. As great as they may be for helping decorate the house or doing small repairs as they pop up, if you're in the market for something high-quality and intended for prolonged use, you won't have much luck here. "It's good enough for basic repairs and assembly, but the quality is not the best," said user PS2022 of the aforementioned Apollo 39-tool kit, with fellow reviewer Jimmy recommending those in need of something longer-lasting to grit their teeth and pay up for a better set.
If getting a slightly underwhelming tool set wasn't bad enough, there are some that customers were highly frustrated with. Though it has plenty of strong reviews, the Workpro 18-piece homeowner tool set isn't a unanimous favorite. Buyer David compared the set to toys, commenting, "I thought I got a great deal until I open it up everything looks cheaply made the hammer so small, Even the tool bag is small." The 89-piece Olympia kit has its share of detractors, too, as evidenced by the one-star reviews that mention tools breaking right out of the box and the set as a whole being a waste of money.
Evidently, not all budget-conscious tool kits are made the same. While a cheap Home Depot set might work out, along with other budget-friendly, toolbox-worthy Home Depot tools, that's not guaranteed. The best approach is to research the kits you're interested in, consider what customers have said, and decide if the potential savings are worth any potential headaches down the line.