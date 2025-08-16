Will Home Depot Be Selling The Viral 12ft Skeleton Halloween Decoration In 2025?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you may not get the day off from work or school, many consider Halloween to be just as important a holiday as Christmas — and decorate their homes accordingly. This can mean anything from epic haunted house garages and front yard light displays to something as simple as a bat-shaped wine opener in the kitchen. Somewhere in between those extremes lies Skelly, Home Depot's 12-foot skeleton lawn ornament with poseable arms and light-up LCD Life Eyes switchable between eight different effects.

Home Depot first launched its skeleton decoration in 2020. Amidst a pandemic lockdown, many were probably feeling cooped up in their homes, ready to let loose and switch up the scenery a bit — perhaps by adding a giant skeleton to their front lawn. While Home Depot offers free workshops for children, its spooky festive product was marketed to adult homeowners looking to have some fun, too. Skelly was an immediate hit and has been every Halloween since. The product often sells out nearly as soon as it hits store shelves and has inspired similar products from other retailers.

Unsurprisingly, Home Depot has no plans to discontinue its viral skeleton, and you can already purchase one in preparation for Halloween 2025. The hardware store also sells related Halloween lawn ornaments like Skelly's cat and dog, as well as a new 6.5-foot animatronic "Ultra Skelly." Additionally, Home Depot offers various Halloween creatures to accompany the skeleton, including ominous scarecrows, plague doctors, grim reapers, undead pirates, and scary creatures like spiders, wolves, and sharks. Home Depot's giant skeleton, technically called the 12-foot Grave & Bones Giant-Sized Skelly with LifeEyes LCD Eyes H5, sells for $299.