Can Fluid Film Save Your Tools From Rust Damage? Here's How It Works

Whether you're a professional or a DIYer, it's important to maintain your hand tools and keep them from rusting. But with all of the options available on the market that can accomplish this, it might be tough to know which one to choose. When it comes to Fluid Film, this is a non-toxic solution that is designed to help prevent your tools from corroding due to either moisture or humidity.

Fluid Film works by adding a layer of protection from corrosion using a lanolin base. Lanolin is an environmentally friendly wax that naturally exists in sheep's wool. This substance has qualities that both keeps metals from rusting, as it can infiltrate the pores of metal tools to block rust formation. The lanolin is processed without chemical solvents, which means it won't evaporate or get sticky. Because it's water resistant, Fluid Film can actually prevent oxygen and moisture from penetrating to the tool's metal once it's applied.

However, if you're dealing with tools that already have rust buildup, Fluid Film alone is not one of the ways to completely restore them. That's because it's not designed to remove rust, only to prevent it from happening. However, you can apply it to rusty tools to keep the corrosion from spreading. That's because Fluid Film can actually penetrate through any existing rust and scale to the tool's surface. Once that happens, you may have an easier time removing rust during cleanup.