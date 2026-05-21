5 Harbor Freight Icon Tools Under $50 Users Say Are Worth Buying

Harbor Freight tools have become one of the primary points of purchase for DIYers looking to tackle various jobs on the home front without spending too much money on the tools required to accomplish each task. Over the years, the family-owned hardware chain has continued to build out its lineup of offerings, and these days even offers a full range of trailers, heavy garage gear, and even tow packages fit for off-road adventures.

You may not realize it, but Harbor Freight has also secured ownership rights over many of the most notable tool brands you'll find available through its brick-and-mortar stores and its online retail outlet. One of the more respected names you'll find among Harbor Freight's in-house offerings is that of Icon Tools, which makes a full line of non-powered hand tools for virtually any job you can imagine.

While the budget-friendly pricing make Icon Tools ideal for the non-professional workers of the world, the brand's offerings are, by and large, considered professional grade in quality. That fact alone should make them hard to resist for any DIYer in need. It's worth noting, however, that some of those pro-graded Icon tools are a little more budget-friendly than others. Some can currently even be purchased for less than $50 through Harbor Freight Tools outlets. Here's a look at 5 tools in that category that users have deemed to be well worth buying.