'Great Tool And A Good Price' - Users Praise This Harbor Freight Hand Tool
When it comes to choosing the right tool at Harbor Freight — which sells As-Is and Open Box tools — it's always a good idea to start with the user reviews. If you're looking at the Pittsburgh Neon Orange Dead Blow Hammer, you'll probably learn everything you need to know and then some. It's a highly rated tool, with an average of 4.8 stars out of five, based on over 3,000 reviews.
The hammer's reduced price tag of $12.99 is a hit with buyers, who needed an affordable tool for work, and for everyday use. The hammer appears to work, with one customer stating he used it to knock 50-year-old rotors loose. One person even used it to separate old furniture in order to make a new piece. "Took less hits than my rubber mallet usually did and less oomph." The hammer appears to stand the test of time as well, with one customer saying he's used it on a daily basis for three years.
But there are conflicting reports on the hammer's longevity and effectiveness. In fact, the short amount of time the hammer actually lasted for several people is surprising. "The hammer broke almost immediately," one customer said, and it was echoed several times. Many customers complained that the hammer even has a tendency to split. The tool's weight was problematic, as some believed it wasn't heavy enough to handle the work. There were even comments from people who complained the hammer had a strong smell, similar to gasoline.
Specs, use, and warranty explained
The Pittsburgh Dead Blow Hammer at Harbor Freight, which has five Black Friday deals as of this writing, weighs 4 pounds and has an 11-3/8 inch PVC handle with a steel core. The hammer's head is made of rubber, and has a striking face that measures 2-5/8 square inches. The hammer's soft face should prevent sparks on impact, thus keeping the user and surfaces safe. The hammer's neon orange color is there to make it easier to find. There are five weights available, ranging in price from $6.99 to $14.99.
The hammer is designed to handle a variety of jobs, including automotive work, DIY projects, and metal fabrication as well. Because of its versatility, knowing how it will actually perform is tough. Professionals working in extreme heat may not have the same results as a homeowner working outside in the winter. Of course, the type of work matters too, as continued use on long days will undoubtedly affect the tool differently than random occasional use.
But customers buying the Dead Blow Hammer do have Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty. This warranty covers all material and workmanship defects, and it's good for the life of the tool. So for customers needing to replace a split hammer, they can take the tool and the receipt to their closest Harbor Freight store. But there are undefined limitations that apply, and if the exact model of Pittsburgh hammer isn't available, the company may select another hammer for the return.