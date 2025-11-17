'Great Tool And A Good Price' - Users Praise This Harbor Freight Hand Tool

When it comes to choosing the right tool at Harbor Freight — which sells As-Is and Open Box tools — it's always a good idea to start with the user reviews. If you're looking at the Pittsburgh Neon Orange Dead Blow Hammer, you'll probably learn everything you need to know and then some. It's a highly rated tool, with an average of 4.8 stars out of five, based on over 3,000 reviews.

The hammer's reduced price tag of $12.99 is a hit with buyers, who needed an affordable tool for work, and for everyday use. The hammer appears to work, with one customer stating he used it to knock 50-year-old rotors loose. One person even used it to separate old furniture in order to make a new piece. "Took less hits than my rubber mallet usually did and less oomph." The hammer appears to stand the test of time as well, with one customer saying he's used it on a daily basis for three years.

But there are conflicting reports on the hammer's longevity and effectiveness. In fact, the short amount of time the hammer actually lasted for several people is surprising. "The hammer broke almost immediately," one customer said, and it was echoed several times. Many customers complained that the hammer even has a tendency to split. The tool's weight was problematic, as some believed it wasn't heavy enough to handle the work. There were even comments from people who complained the hammer had a strong smell, similar to gasoline.