5 Of The Best Early Black Friday Deals At Harbor Freight

With Halloween officially in the rearview mirror, the season to be merry, 'tis rapidly approaching. For many, that also means the season for major savings on holiday gifts of all shapes and sizes, as virtually every major retailer on the planet is set to run Black Friday sales. While items like electronics, appliances, and various tech devices are typically the big sellers on the day, for a certain sector of the population, budget-friendly home improvement gear is what Black Friday is all about.

Of course, these days consumers don't really have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to get Black Friday deals, with many major retailers now starting their Black Friday markdowns the moment the calendar flips over to November 1. While the family-owned Harbor Freight Tools isn't quite getting that early a jump on Black Friday 2025, the retail home improvement chain has recently entered the holiday sales season chat by launching an Early Black Friday sales event that claims savings up to 79% on selected products.

At present, Harbor Freight's Early Black Friday sale includes some 53 different items that cover everything from power tools to small home improvement accessories, some of which can be purchased for as little as $0.99. The sale is, however, slated to end on 11/26/25, which is actually a couple of days before Black Friday proper (11/28/25). If you're interested, here's a look at some of the best deals available through Harbor Freight's Early Black Friday sale.