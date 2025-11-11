5 Of The Best Early Black Friday Deals At Harbor Freight
With Halloween officially in the rearview mirror, the season to be merry, 'tis rapidly approaching. For many, that also means the season for major savings on holiday gifts of all shapes and sizes, as virtually every major retailer on the planet is set to run Black Friday sales. While items like electronics, appliances, and various tech devices are typically the big sellers on the day, for a certain sector of the population, budget-friendly home improvement gear is what Black Friday is all about.
Of course, these days consumers don't really have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to get Black Friday deals, with many major retailers now starting their Black Friday markdowns the moment the calendar flips over to November 1. While the family-owned Harbor Freight Tools isn't quite getting that early a jump on Black Friday 2025, the retail home improvement chain has recently entered the holiday sales season chat by launching an Early Black Friday sales event that claims savings up to 79% on selected products.
At present, Harbor Freight's Early Black Friday sale includes some 53 different items that cover everything from power tools to small home improvement accessories, some of which can be purchased for as little as $0.99. The sale is, however, slated to end on 11/26/25, which is actually a couple of days before Black Friday proper (11/28/25). If you're interested, here's a look at some of the best deals available through Harbor Freight's Early Black Friday sale.
Pittsburgh 60-Piece Tool Set
It should come as little surprise that Harbor Freight's Early Black Friday deals are largely relegated to the retailer's various in-house brands. That list, of course, includes Pittsburgh Tools, which currently has nearly 600 hand tools and accessories listed for sale through Harbor Freight's online storefront. A few of those items are included in the retailer's Early Black Friday event, such as the Pittsburgh 60-Piece Tool Set that would be an ideal starter's kit for anyone in need.
At present, that set is priced at $19.99, which is $5 off of its normal retail price of $24.99. It's also rated at 4.7-stars out of five by Harbor Freight customers, 97% of whom would recommend the kit — which includes tools in SAE and metric measurements — to other consumers. As for what you get for that sub-$20 sale price, the Pittsburgh set includes one hammer, a 10-foot measuring tape, a torpedo level, an adjustable wrench, one bit driver, and four precision screwdrivers. It also comes with 16 hex keys, 12 nut drivers, 20 screwdriver bits, and two pliers. It also includes a heavy-duty blow mold case to carry them around in.
Icon Underhood Floodlight
Harbor Freight has become a go-to outlet for gear heads looking to pick up shop ready gear for their home garage setup. While the retailer's cheerful metallic green Daytona Floor Jack is, sadly, not included in the Early Black Friday sale, there is an item from Harbor Freight's Icon brand that may prove equally helpful if you regularly find yourself under the hood in a low-lit garage. That item is a flood lamp, which is designed to attach to the underside of your vehicle's hood and illuminate the engine as you work.
The Icon Underhood Floodlight is fixed with magnetic base clamps that should firmly stick to the metallic parts of your vehicle's hood, and is extendable from 32-inches up to 77-inches to accommodate most cars, trucks and SUVs. The LED lamp also provides up to 2,100 Lumens of brilliant light via three adjustable brightness settings and the light itself can be shifted the length of the bar for pinpoint lighting. The lamp is IP65 rated, meaning it is resistant to both water and dust. Perhaps best of all, this lamp is USB rechargeable, and is currently selling for $69.99, a full $20 off its typical listing price.
Bauer 20V Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery
Virtually every single one of the major power tool manufacturers has been making the move from gas-powered machines to those that operate on rechargeable Lithium-Ion power packs. While the move to quieter, but generally no less powerful battery operated gear is one that many consumers are happy to make, rechargeable Lithium-Ion tech is far from perfect. Batteries do, after all, eventually run out of power, and it can be particularly frustrating to wait on one to recharge when you've got a job that needs finishing.
As such, it is generally wise to have more than one rechargeable battery pack at the ready when setting off to work, if only because the spent battery can be charging while you use the other to continue the work at hand. Back-up batteries are far from cheap, however, and can run well north of $100 depending on the brand. But if you use Bauer tools, you can currently scoop up the 20V 3 Ah High-Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery from Harbor Freight for just $49.99. That's $10 off the normal retail price of $59.99, and the battery is designed to work with any cordless Bauer power tool you can buy. Which is nice.
Bauer 4 1/2 Angle Grinder
On the subject of power tools, pickings are pretty slim on that front with Harbor Freight's Early Black Friday sale. In fact, the sale includes just one angle grinder and one belt sander, both of which are made by Bauer, and both of which are corded. Each tool is currently being sold for under $50, however, which makes either a pretty solid deal if you're interested. Still, we're going to highlight the angle grinder here, as we'd wager more folks might have use for such a device.
For the record, Bauer's 4 1/2-inch Angle Grinder currently boasts a 4.7-star rating on its Harbor Freight product page, with some 1,799 real-world customers reviewing the item after purchase. As for what they like about the 7 Amp tool, power is a big part of the equation, with the grinder producing an impressive 11,000 RPM. Many also praise it for being lightweight and easy to handle, as well as for its locking slide-switch on/off feature. They also like the grinder's price-point, as it typically lists for $29.99. At present, it's selling for $26.99, which is obviously not a huge discount, but makes this well-reviewed tool all the more enticing to anyone in need.
Warrior 276-Piece Rotary Tool Accessory Set
If you're a homeowner who likes to take on smaller DIY tasks on your own, you've likely already discovered that a handheld rotary tool like those bearing the Bissell brand name can be an invaluable addition to your home tool kit. If you're a Harbor Freight Tools regular, you no doubt know that the retailer's Warrior brand is a more budget-friendly rotary tool option. And if you've purchased one of those devices in recent years, you might be interested to know you can seriously bolster its capabilities with Warrior's 276-Piece Rotary Tool Accessory Set.
That set is selling for just $14.99 via Harbor Freight's Early Black Friday sales event, which is $5 off its normal listing price of $19.99. That price may be too good to pass up for rotary tool aficionados, and it'll no doubt look even better when they see the range of accessories included. Among those items are a trove of wheel brushes, sanding wheels, cut-off and fiber wheels, sanding drums, burrs, drill bits, sanding bands, flap wheels, buff pads, collets and arbors, a wrench, grinding wheels, grinding and polishing stones, and even polishing compound. That lot should cover most of your small-time grinding, cutting, polishing, and carving needs.