Harbor Freight As-Is Vs. Open Box Tools: What's The Difference?
Buying brand new tools and accessories, even from a chain like Harbor Freight that deals heavily in lower-priced, store-brand wares, can be prohibitively expensive. Sometimes, you just don't have the cash on hand to drop on a brand new, sealed-in-box power drill, even if you want one. If you're in the market for tools and accessories that are even cheaper than usual, Harbor Freight does offer two avenues that might get you the discount you're looking for: Open Box tools and As-Is tools.
Open Box and As-Is are the two broad categories that separate the various used and/or returned tools sold by Harbor Freight stores. An Open Box tool literally has a box that has been opened, with the tool either being brand new or only gently used, while an As-Is tool has been tested and inspected by Harbor Freight staff to ensure it's still in good working order. The pricing of these used tools will reflect their actual state, and the discounts can be attractive. However, with discount pricing comes a list of rules and regulations determining both the sales of these tools and whether or not you can return them or get post-purchase care for them.
Open Box vs. As-Is Tools, Explained
Open Box and As-Is tools and accessories sold by Harbor Freight, broadly speaking, are all products that have been previously purchased by another customer, then returned to the store for one reason or another within Harbor Freight's return policy. While the broad concept is the same, the details determine whether a tool is considered Open Box or As-Is, and in turn, how much it'll cost you. Incidentally, these are a separate category of product from those sold in Harbor Freight's Scratch and Dent sales, which are explicitly damaged tool boxes and tools.
An Open Box product is one that was purchased from Harbor Freight and opened up before being returned. The tool within the box may still technically be in brand-new condition, or at the very least, only gently used. As the tool is virtually untouched from its sealed box state, the discount probably won't be as steep as the alternative, but you do get a degree of confidence that the tool hasn't already been run into the ground.
An As-Is tool, meanwhile, is closer to what you would expect from a "refurbished" product. If a tool was returned to Harbor Freight after a decent amount of usage, with or without its box, it's sent off to a Harbor Freight testing facility. At this facility, technicians test and inspect the tool to ensure that it's still in good working condition before sending it back to the store for sale as an As-Is product. It's definitely going to be cheaper, and the store wouldn't sell it if it didn't work, but it's anyone's guess how much usage the tool actually endured before being returned.
Both used tool types have stricter rules for sales and returns
Getting a discount for a tool that's only had its box opened and barely been used sounds like a perfect deal on paper, but it does come with a list of rules and regulations. Harbor Freight can't just give you all the extras on top of the discounted price, and these rules could affect your overall ownership of an Open Box or As-Is tool.
Firstly, Open Box and As-Is tools are only sold in physical Harbor Freight storefronts, not online. If there's a particular tool you're after, you'll have to visit a Harbor Freight and check in person, as you won't find listings online.
Secondly, Open Box and As-Is tools have stricter rules on returns and warranties. Either type of tool can only be returned to Harbor Freight within five days of purchase. They do not come with manufacturer's warranties, nor are they eligible for Harbor Freight's optional Extended Service plans. If something breaks and you miss the return window, you're out of luck.
Finally, Open Box and As-Is tools come with a warning that, since the box was opened or missing, the tools may be missing parts. Replacement parts are not covered under warranty, so it's a bit of a gamble.