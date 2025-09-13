Harbor Freight As-Is Vs. Open Box Tools: What's The Difference?

Open Box and As-Is tools and accessories sold by Harbor Freight, broadly speaking, are all products that have been previously purchased by another customer, then returned to the store for one reason or another within Harbor Freight's return policy. While the broad concept is the same, the details determine whether a tool is considered Open Box or As-Is, and in turn, how much it'll cost you. Incidentally, these are a separate category of product from those sold in Harbor Freight's Scratch and Dent sales, which are explicitly damaged tool boxes and tools.

An Open Box product is one that was purchased from Harbor Freight and opened up before being returned. The tool within the box may still technically be in brand-new condition, or at the very least, only gently used. As the tool is virtually untouched from its sealed box state, the discount probably won't be as steep as the alternative, but you do get a degree of confidence that the tool hasn't already been run into the ground.

An As-Is tool, meanwhile, is closer to what you would expect from a "refurbished" product. If a tool was returned to Harbor Freight after a decent amount of usage, with or without its box, it's sent off to a Harbor Freight testing facility. At this facility, technicians test and inspect the tool to ensure that it's still in good working condition before sending it back to the store for sale as an As-Is product. It's definitely going to be cheaper, and the store wouldn't sell it if it didn't work, but it's anyone's guess how much usage the tool actually endured before being returned.