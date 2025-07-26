Is It Worth Buying A Damaged Tool Box From Harbor Freight? What You Need To Know First

The family-owned Harbor Freight Tools got its start as a freight salvage reseller in 1977, but quickly solidified its niche selling low-cost tools. The brand also owns several other brands it sells in stores. With more than 1,600 locations nationwide, it's no surprise that sometimes tool boxes get damaged in transit or while being moved around a warehouse. When that happens, Harbor Freight marks down the prices and passes the savings on to those willing to overlook any cosmetic damage, such as dents, scuffs, or scratches.

The first thing you need to know before buying one of Harbor Freight's damaged tool boxes is that all sales from the Scratch & Dent Sale are final. There is no mechanism for returning any of the damaged units. So, you'll need to be sure the tool box you order is the right size, color, style, and the cosmetic damage pictured doesn't exceed your acceptable threshold.

Harbor Freight insists that the tool boxes offered in its "Scratch & Dent Sale" are "mechanically sound and functional." Since the only flaw found in these tool boxes is cosmetic, something that could happen at a workplace or in your garage anyway, saving up to 45% off the retail price seems worthwhile. While saving money is always a welcome endeavor for most people, there are some other things you should know about buying one of Harbor Freight's damaged tool boxes.