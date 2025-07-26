Is It Worth Buying A Damaged Tool Box From Harbor Freight? What You Need To Know First
The family-owned Harbor Freight Tools got its start as a freight salvage reseller in 1977, but quickly solidified its niche selling low-cost tools. The brand also owns several other brands it sells in stores. With more than 1,600 locations nationwide, it's no surprise that sometimes tool boxes get damaged in transit or while being moved around a warehouse. When that happens, Harbor Freight marks down the prices and passes the savings on to those willing to overlook any cosmetic damage, such as dents, scuffs, or scratches.
The first thing you need to know before buying one of Harbor Freight's damaged tool boxes is that all sales from the Scratch & Dent Sale are final. There is no mechanism for returning any of the damaged units. So, you'll need to be sure the tool box you order is the right size, color, style, and the cosmetic damage pictured doesn't exceed your acceptable threshold.
Harbor Freight insists that the tool boxes offered in its "Scratch & Dent Sale" are "mechanically sound and functional." Since the only flaw found in these tool boxes is cosmetic, something that could happen at a workplace or in your garage anyway, saving up to 45% off the retail price seems worthwhile. While saving money is always a welcome endeavor for most people, there are some other things you should know about buying one of Harbor Freight's damaged tool boxes.
Things to know before buying a damaged tool box from Harbor Freight
The good news is that these damaged tool boxes arrive at your door with free shipping. They'll be packaged in either the original manufacturer's packaging or securely repackaged before leaving the warehouse. The delivery driver will unload the palletized tool box and leave you to unbox it as you see fit. Some assembly could be required, such as installing handles, casters, and connecting multiple units.
Perhaps even better news is that replacement parts and accessories are available through Harbor Freight's replacement parts and individual item sales if you desire. While you can view the inventory of damaged Harbor Freight tool boxes online, you'll have to call 1-760-782-8767 to place your order as online ordering isn't available.
When viewing the damaged tool boxes, pay attention to Harbor Freight's condition ratings from "Good," to "Great," and "Excellent." "Good" indicates moderate cosmetic damage, potentially missing parts and accessories, and probable repackaging for shipping. A "Great" rating indicates minor cosmetic damage, potential loss of factory packaging, and accessories such as power cords and documents could be lost. Those tool boxes in "Excellent" condition may look brand new or have minor scuffs but may still lack factory packaging. Even if all sales are final, the savings may be just the push you need to get that new toolbox you've been wanting.