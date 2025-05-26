Can You Buy Individual Icon Sockets And Parts From Harbor Freight?
If you're like most DIYers that frequently use a socket set for your projects, such as one of the Icon Series tools from Harbor Freight, you have probably lost at least one of the sockets out of it at some point in time. You might think you could go to your local Harbor Freight retail outlet for a new socket to replace the missing tool, but you'd find that all the Icon sockets sold in store are part of sets that cannot be broken.
Judging by what's available both online and in store at Harbor Freight, it doesn't readily appear that they sell individual sockets or parts. While you could look for a different brand to replace the lost socket from your set, you might not want mismatched tools in your tool kit.
The good news is that Harbor Freight does sell individual Icon sockets as well as parts for a wide range of products they carry. The bad news is that they are not available in store, and the process for buying them doesn't include an online "Buy Now" button.
How to buy individual Icon sockets from Harbor Freight
Ordering an individual Icon socket to make your set whole again is an easy process, and even includes free shipping. However, Harbor Freight puts the burden of ordering the correct socket on the customer.
To order a replacement Icon socket, go to Harbor Freight's home page, scroll down toward the bottom where you'll see the Replacement Parts icon (like the one pictured above), and click the picture, the words, or the "Learn More" box. If you can't find the Replacement Parts icon, keep scrolling to the bottom of nearly any page on Harbor Freight's site and under Customer Support on the left side you'll see a link for "Replacement Parts."
On the Replacement Parts page, you can "Shop by Category" or "Shop by Brand" as well as see a few frequently asked questions about the program. It'll take a few clicks to navigate to the size and type of Icon socket you're looking for, and you may need the original SKU from your socket set. For example, if you need a new 14mm socket for a 13-piece Icon ½-inch Drive Metric Professional Shallow Socket Set (Item 58097-UPC 193175432353), a fine addition to the list of Harbor Freight tools for the home mechanic, it is Part SKU:16890 priced at $4.99. You need to call Harbor Freight Customer Support at 1-800-444-3353 with the desired SKU to complete the order.
What else do you need to know about Harbor Freight's replacement tool program?
This is a good time to note that we're discussing replacing lost or modified tools here, not something that would be covered under Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty. In addition, you might be tempted to use the Replacement Part program to buy about a dozen ¼-inch and ⅜-inch drive 10mm shallow and deep Icon sockets to have on hand for the times they mysteriously disappear. While that's a great idea, Harbor Freight limits "the order quantity of the same part to five (5) per customer."
It's also advisable to ensure that the SKU you are ordering is, in fact, the part that you want, since Harbor Freight's Replacement Tool return policy states that "all part sales are final and not returnable." However, that's the good part about calling customer support to place the order. If you have any questions, they can help guide you to the correct Icon socket that matches the rest of your tool set.