Can You Buy Individual Icon Sockets And Parts From Harbor Freight?

If you're like most DIYers that frequently use a socket set for your projects, such as one of the Icon Series tools from Harbor Freight, you have probably lost at least one of the sockets out of it at some point in time. You might think you could go to your local Harbor Freight retail outlet for a new socket to replace the missing tool, but you'd find that all the Icon sockets sold in store are part of sets that cannot be broken.

Judging by what's available both online and in store at Harbor Freight, it doesn't readily appear that they sell individual sockets or parts. While you could look for a different brand to replace the lost socket from your set, you might not want mismatched tools in your tool kit.

The good news is that Harbor Freight does sell individual Icon sockets as well as parts for a wide range of products they carry. The bad news is that they are not available in store, and the process for buying them doesn't include an online "Buy Now" button.