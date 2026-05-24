5 Handy Quinn Tools You Can Get At Harbor Freight For Under $50
If you've spent any time perusing the shelves of your local Harbor Freight Tools store in the past few years, you've no doubt noticed the hardware retailer is prone to carrying tools and devices from a handful of notable brand names. That is largely because the company now claims ownership of many of those brands, and opts to sell them exclusively in its brick-and-mortar and online outlets.
Yes, that list does indeed include that of Quinn Tools, which focuses largely on the manufacture of non-powered hand tools and accessories. Harbor Freight has positioned the line as one of its more budget friendly in-house offerings, with the family-owned retail tool chain selling only a few of its Quinn branded tools for more than $100.
In fact, many of the brand's wares can currently be purchased for far less than that. And if you are searching for hand tools and accessories that you can add to your own tool kit on a budget, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of Quinn products available for under $50 these days, though that list of gear is actually pretty extensive. If you're curious about which of those items have earned the respect of actual Harbor Freight shoppers, you can gauge customer satisfaction directly by checking user reviews on their individual product pages. Here are a few Quinn tools we think could be quite handy for users, and have been well-rated customers.
Contour Scraper with 6 Blades - $8.99
Hammers, nails, drivers and fasteners are keystone fixtures in any sort of construction project. When it comes to finishing touches, however, paints and finishes are what truly make those projects shine. Of course, sometimes those paints and finishes need to be fully removed before you can really set about beautifying them.
While a good sander is beyond useful for such projects, that tool may not do much good getting into corners and navigating curved surfaces. To manage those surfaces, a handheld scraper will come in handy, and if you're in need of one of those, Harbor Freight is selling the Quinn Contour Scraper kit for under $10 these days. The kit, which includes an ergonomically designed soft grip handle with built-in sharpening file and six replaceable scraper blades in various shapes and sizes is also backed by a lifetime warranty.
According to many Harbor Freight customers, the scraper is a steal at under $9, with 195 reviewers rating it at a solid 4.6-stars out of 5. Per Harbor Freight, 95% of those customers would recommend the scraper to others. Several of the tool's 5-star reviews claim they felt the scraper was higher quality than they'd anticipated at the price point, and that the blades and tool functioned well right out of the box. One reviewer even noted the handle was comfortable enough to use despite their arthritis. Others did, however, note some potential design flaws, and that the blades were quick to dull during use.
15-Piece Premium Screwdriver Set - $27.99
We've probably said it a million times before, but screwdrivers are about as essential a tool as anyone can have in their home tool kit. There are, of course, varying degrees of quality in the budget driver sector, if only because the indispensable devices come in various shapes and sizes designed for use in any number of work site situations.
To that end, having just one Phillips head and one flat head screwdriver in your tool box will likely not be enough to cover the full breadth of jobs they are required for, making full sets not just desirable for DIYers, but a legitimate necessity. Quinn actually features several sets of screwdrivers in its lineup, but we're featuring this 15-piece set of flat and Phillips head drivers because it's one of the most comprehensive you can find through Harbor Freight Tools. It'll also cost you just $27.99 and is backed with a lifetime warranty.
It's also incredibly well rated, with more than 950 Harbor Freight shoppers bestowing on the set a rating of 4.8-stars. Variety and price-point are two of the more common points of praise for the set, with many also pointing out that their chrome vanadium build makes them more durable, and that their comfort-grip handles are easy to hold. Of the few negative reviews, some made claims that the drivers in their set bent or broke on first use, or that their tips were not properly magnetized as advertised.
3-Piece High-Voltage Electricians Pliers - $29.99
While its electrically-inclined offerings are a bit limited, Quinn does make a few notable tools that can help pros and DIYers alike with wire work and some other electrical jobs. Perhaps more surprising than that is that some of them are indeed priced well under $50, including this 3-Piece Set of High-Voltage Electrician's Pliers.
As with many of the tools on this list, the set is backed by Quinn's lifetime warranty, but according to its 4.7-star user rating, you probably won't need to use it. As for what's included in the set, you get one 8-inch long nose plier, one 7 1/2-inch diagonal plier, and one 8-inch linesman's plier. Those tools are all fitted with insulated grips that are VDE rated to 1000V, constructed from high-quality steel, are made with hot-riveted joints to reduce wobble, and are designed to limit the potential for accidental contact with conductive materials.
Those safety features are a regular presence in the 4 and 5-star reviews lodged by Harbor Freight customers, with many also noting they are comfortable to use, "feel solid in your hand," and provide crisp, clean cutting. However, a couple of unsatisfied customers questioned both their durability and their cutting ability, while one also claimed they were too big to use in tighter spaces.
87-Piece Electronics Repair Kit - $39.99
On the subject of Quinn Tools designed for use with electrical work, the brand's offerings do not stop at those high-voltage pliers. Case in point, this comprehensive, 87-piece Electronics Repair Kit, which is currently selling for $39.99 and should come in more than handy for any DIYer who enjoys tinkering with small electrical devices.
According to the kit's product page, it provides tools for repairing mobile phones, laptops, gaming consoles, and tablets. Some of those tools can even be used to work on non-electrical items like glasses and non-digital watches. The bulk of the 87-pieces is the 64 included bits, each of which is designed for use with any number of devices. Along with those bits, you also get a flex extension, six opening picks, three opening tools, an oval drive and drive adapter, a suction handle, three tweezers, three spudger tools, a pry tool, a magnetic pad, and an anti-static wrist wrap. You even get a handy storage roll to keep all of those parts together.
If you're curious about customer satisfaction, the kit boasts a 4.8-star rating based on 183 user reviews. Several of those satisfied customers specifically note that the kit is high-quality and provides as much, if not more, versatility than kits from higher profile brands like Ifixit. Perhaps more importantly, they claim it does so at half the price. Even still, one user did note issues with the magnetized screwdriver, and another claimed their tweezers broke during usage.
21 in. Heavy Duty Carbide Tile Cutter - $42.99
Here's a handy tool for DIYers looking to tackle jobs that involve measuring and cutting flooring, tile, or wall coverings. Said device is Quinn's 21-inch Heavy Duty Carbide Tile Cutter, which Harbor Freight is selling for $42.99. Before we get into the details here, we'll note this is the only tool on this list not backed by a lifetime warranty, with Quinn Tools capping the coverage at just 90-days. It is also the lowest-rated tool listed.
Still, the tile cutter's 4.5-star-rating is respectable enough, particularly as it's based on reviews from 212 customers. As for those who would not recommend the Quinn tile cutter, several questioned its "heavy duty" claims, stating it didn't cut tile cleanly, and often broke the tile instead. Some also claimed it worked great for a brief period before it began to cut sloppily or outright broke. Those satisfied with the tool essentially claimed the exact opposite experience, however, noting they used it to replace everything from bathroom tile to living room flooring.
Just FYI — one even noted that the cost of purchasing this tile cutter new was less than the quoted cost to rent one for two days, so make of that what you will. If you're still curious, Quinn claims the tool is designed to cut mosaic, porcelain, and ceramic tile, along with other materials. It also boasts a cast aluminum alloy head, a carbide scoring wheel, and reinforced powder-coated steel base, meaning it should be built to last.