5 Handy Quinn Tools You Can Get At Harbor Freight For Under $50

If you've spent any time perusing the shelves of your local Harbor Freight Tools store in the past few years, you've no doubt noticed the hardware retailer is prone to carrying tools and devices from a handful of notable brand names. That is largely because the company now claims ownership of many of those brands, and opts to sell them exclusively in its brick-and-mortar and online outlets.

Yes, that list does indeed include that of Quinn Tools, which focuses largely on the manufacture of non-powered hand tools and accessories. Harbor Freight has positioned the line as one of its more budget friendly in-house offerings, with the family-owned retail tool chain selling only a few of its Quinn branded tools for more than $100.

In fact, many of the brand's wares can currently be purchased for far less than that. And if you are searching for hand tools and accessories that you can add to your own tool kit on a budget, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of Quinn products available for under $50 these days, though that list of gear is actually pretty extensive. If you're curious about which of those items have earned the respect of actual Harbor Freight shoppers, you can gauge customer satisfaction directly by checking user reviews on their individual product pages. Here are a few Quinn tools we think could be quite handy for users, and have been well-rated customers.