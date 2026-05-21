11 Ryobi Tools That Are More Powerful Than Milwaukee

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Milwaukee is a brand known for high power. The toolmaker focuses on measured deliverables in this area, and the performance of its products often speak for themselves. Users frequently turn to Milwaukee tools out of brand loyalty and the prestige that they have earned on jobsites, and there are even plenty of Milwaukee tools that even haters of the brand would love. But this manufacturer isn't the undisputed champion of power. Other brands make bigger, badder gear from time to time, and in categories like impact drivers, our own research has uncovered better options while delivering a significantly higher torque output.

Perhaps surprisingly, there is another name that should be on buyers' minds when looking for powerful tools that can give some of Milwaukee's equipment a run for its money: Ryobi. The Japanese toolmaker is a staple among DIY renovators, and an abundance of the brand's catalog can be found in your local Home Depot, usually at reasonable prices. These 12 Ryobi tools provide some extra oomph that most tool users might not have realized was hiding under the outer shell of these pieces of gear. All of them deliver a higher spec where it counts than their Milwaukee counterparts. Even though Milwaukee might deliver a better, more powerful combi-drill or impact driver than Ryobi, in other areas, the lime green tool option that rings up at a budget price punches well above its weight when competing against premium range names.