13 Milwaukee Tools Even Haters Of The Brand Will Love
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Milwaukee's easily recognizable red tools are found littered across jobsites in the professional world and in the collections of DIYers. I for one, have invested in numerous Milwaukee tools. My collection features at least a dozen pieces of Milwaukee gear, and it will continue growing into the future. There are, of course, a few important things to consider before choosing to buy Milwaukee tools. You'll also want to compare Milwaukee equipment against other tool brands. I'm a home renovator, not an industry professional, but I have primarily chosen Milwaukee equipment because of the brand's widespread catalog and extreme power output. Admittedly, this all makes me the opposite of a Milwaukee hater, but notes from my experience with the brand and the overall depth of its tool offerings may just be enough to sway anyone who has previously shied away from the brand.
These tools are critical additions for all sorts of tool users, and they provide a valuable inroads into the Milwaukee brand more broadly. They all deliver important features that will make a tool user thoroughly enjoy utilizing the equipment. That, paired with a few other considerations make this collection of Milwaukee gear a group of standout options to help you get your to-do list finished in style.
M18 Fuel ½-Inch Hammer Drill/Driver
When it comes to power output, Milwaukee stands as one of best solutions in the business. The brand calls its M18 Fuel ½-Inch Hammer Drill/Driver the most powerful hammer drill on the market, underpinned by the brand's Powerstate brushless motor, which can apparently complete a wider range of applications than any competing product. Even if these claims are just adspeak, there's no denying the real world power that Milwaukee tools bring to the table. The tool's all-metal ½-inch chuck offers solid bit grabbing and numerous features within the motor provide both high power output — rated at 1,400 in-lb of torque — and premium enhancements like an auto-stop that protects against bind up and over rotation. Moreover, with the addition of the tool's hammer action, it can fit right into your kit as a multi-functional solution for many drilling and driving tasks.
This solution is available from Amazon for $148, and Max Tool for $229, but here it comes with a free 5Ah M18 battery thrown in. It can also be found at Red Tool Store and Home Depot for $229. The best price appears to be at Walmart, where it's listed on sale for $140.
M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver Kit
Milwaukee's M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver Kit may seem somewhat oddly shaped at first glance, but its value becomes immediately apparent to anyone who has struggled to build all sorts of contraptions in their home. Whether you're a woodworker or carpenter who frequently crafts high-end furniture or custom built-ins, or a homeowner dabbling in the Ikea world, you'll almost certainly know the frustration of driving screws at an awkward angle. This can come when attempting to install fasteners flush against other boards, or when contorting your body to get underneath a workpiece that needs to be oriented in a certain, unhelpful way in order to keep other elements in place.
This installation tool offers four head attachments that include an offset driver and a right angle solution. The tool delivers up to 300 in-lb of max torque. It's a specialty tool, and one that I've sadly not had the opportunity to use, personally. Even so this solution is absolutely on my tool wish list because of the significant impact it can make during the often-frustrating build phases that tend to accompany trips to the toy store or places like IKEA.
The tool is available at Max Tool and Acme Tools for $179. It's also listed at Amazon for $143, although stock is currently limited with no additional indication of 'more on the way.'
M12 Fuel 3-Inch Compact Cut Off Tool
This is a tool I have, and it frequently comes out of the shed to support renovation tasks, though you may not need a metal cutting solution as often, especially if you tend to work with wooden building materials more than any other. I happen to live in a home built with block rather than timber, so that has impacted my tool buying. Even so, if you're working on an outdoor paver walkway or patio, tackling tile renovations, or even some basic concrete work, a solution like the M12 Fuel 3-Inch Compact Cut Off Tool is essential. As is the case with an angle grinder, a cut off tool provides extreme versatility across cutting requirements that go beyond standard timber stock. This tool is compact, and ships with three different cutting wheels to provide flexibility right out of the box. It offers a 20,000 RPM blade speed for precise and speedy cuts through numerous materials.
The cut off tool is available at many online retailers. Walmart has it listed for $109, while Red Tool Store features a mark down offering of $125. The tool is sold out at Genuine Tools, but listed with a price of $88, making it worth checking in on if you're waiting for a deal. It's also available at Amazon for $105 and Home Depot for $149.
M18 Fuel 1-Inch D-Handle High Torque Impact Wrench
The M18 Fuel 1-Inch D-Handle High Torque Impact Wrench is an interesting take on a piece of equipment that many mechanics demand in their workspace. Milwaukee makes some of the best impact wrenches on the market, so it might come as a surprise that this roundup features an alternative build rather than the standard fare. But this tool's serious turning power can't be ignored. After all, that's really the primary aim of an impact wrench. This model offers 2,000 lb-ft of torque, and as a result Milwaukee claims it to be "the world's most powerful" cordless impact wrench. The side handle allows for personalized configuration at any angle around a 360-degree arc, or you could remove it altogether when not needed. The tool also features Milwaukee's One-Key compatibility to make it an ideal option for professional jobsites that demand additional tool management features. Other helpful features include a battery isolation system that reduces the impact of vibration on the power pack, and a comfortable rubber overmold that's easy to hold onto and resists corrosive material contact.
This one's a professional-grade tool, and naturally comes with a high price tag. It can be found at Home Depot for $999. It's available from Max Tool and GME Supply for the same figure. Unsurprisingly, Amazon offers a discount, listing the solution for $775.
M12 Variable Speed Polisher/Sander
Sanding tools come in many layouts, but one that users don't tend to think of more closely resembles a cordless drill. The M12 Variable Speed Polisher/Sander is a two-fer of a tool. Not only can you attach a sanding head to tackle this essential surface preparation task from a novel angle, but it also stands as a powered polishing solution that can make numerous finishing details easier to accomplish. The tool features a variable speed trigger and comes with five accessory elements to support sanding and polishing without the need for additional purchases. Milwaukee calls it the most compact cordless polisher on the market, with the tool running on its slim profile, M12 battery platform. Tool-free accessory changes are also featured on board this unit, making it easy to swap between functions.
The combination tool is available at Home Depot and ToolUp for $199. It's out of stock at Acme Tools, but listed for the same price. Zoro has the tool listed for $200, but is shipping the unit with two M12 batteries included. It's also available at Amazon for $124.
M12 Hackzall Reciprocating Saw
Milwaukee is the progenitor of the reciprocating saw, so it's only natural to head to the source when seeking one. The brand's full-sized units have taken on the moniker of "Sawzall," and offer significant multi-material cutting prowess. However, instead of highlighting one of those full-sized cutting tools we will focus our attention on the "Hackzall." This is a smaller version, and Milwaukee makes two variants that are absolutely worthy of attention for our purposes.
The M12 Hackzall Reciprocating Saw provides an easy entry point, while Milwaukee's Fuel variant improves on cutting power and runtime. The standard solution weighs just 2.2 pounds and measures 11 inches in length. This allows for easy access to spaces that are hard to reach, while the variable speed trigger delivers on your exacting cutting needs during any portion of a job. The Sawzall and Hackzall are ideal for "hacking" through timber framing that contains embedded nails and other non-wood material. Where your circular saw blade will take major damage and maybe even require replacing when it strikes a screw or nail, this reciprocating saw keeps going.
The standard Hackzall is available from Home Depot and Max Tool for $119. Amazon has it listed for $79 and Walmart is selling the tool for $69. Amazon's price for the Fuel option is $125, while it's also available at Acme Tools for $159 and Max Tool for $135.
M18 Fuel Drywall Screw Gun
Anyone who tends to find themselves installing or repairing drywall regularly will get significant use out of the M18 Fuel Drywall Screw Gun. This isn't a drill or cordless screwdriver, even though it offers a similar look and even function. Instead, the screw gun delivers on a mission-specific task: Quickly and efficiently applying drywall screws to the sheets you're installing. Obviously, this is an important tool for contractors, but if you're finishing a basement or converting an attic, it's equally heroic. The tool features an auto-start mode that keeps the trigger locked on while only engaging the motor when the inserted screw comes into contact with your drywall sheet. The result is a fastening tool that makes quick work of the repeated installation motion and can drastically improve your workflow. The tool also features an improved runtime by as much as three times the capability of brand competitors.
Max Tool, Acme Tools, and Home Depot each carry the screw gun for $179. Acme Tools is running a promotion that could yield this product for free when you invest in another Milwaukee piece of equipment, though. It's also available at Amazon for $125.
M12 Fuel Orbital Detail Sander
A detail sander provides serious upside for professional users, but it can also make a big impact in the arsenal a renovator or DIYer. The M12 Fuel Orbital Detail Sander provides an orbital sanding motion with a tight, 1.5 millimeter orbit diameter. This results in superior surface finish, and with the help of a sanding pad that resembles the shape of home plate on a baseball diamond, the tool also incorporates numerous edges in its sanding dimension. That allows the unit to cover difficult crevices, corners, and contours with added confidence. The tool features four speed settings, running between 4,000 and 14,000 RPM to dial in exacting precision while weighing just 1.3 pounds.
This product can be found at Zoro for $159. Home Depot carries it at the same price. Max Tool is offering the tool for $169 with 24 mesh sanding sheets or $159 for the tool alone.
M18 Cut Out Tool
Anyone working on electrical systems in their home will know that precision and planning are crucial. Making mistakes when performing electrical work can result in wonky looking outcomes at best and severe shocks or even an unsafe home at worst. Electrical work focuses on numerous elements, but one common theme involves outlets. When installing one, you'll need to cut precision openings in your wall. Overshooting the size requirement can leave you with a difficult mess to clean up. Milwaukee offers the M18 Cut Out Tool, acting as a powered, precision alternative to slow hand tool cutting. The cut out tool, according to Milwaukee is "the fastest, most compact tool in the market." It runs with a four-pole motor that can produce 20% faster cuts than competitive systems. Indeed, the cut out tool produces 28,000 RPM blade speeds, and the system features a tool-free depth adjustment. It's an ergonomic cutting solution that can easily slice through drywall to make electrical work, plumbing installation, and other renovation tasks far simpler.
The cut out tool is available at Acme Tools for $149, with an additional M18 2.0Ah battery included for free. It can be found at Walmart and Amazon for $105, and Red Tool Store for a marked down price of $119. US Tool and Fastener is also offering the tool for $149 with a 2.0Ah battery included.
M12 M-Spector Flex 3-Foot Inspection Camera Kit
Milwaukee's M12 M-Spector Flex 3-Foot Inspection Camera Kit is a valuable addition for those frequently needing to investigate problem areas that exist under the hood, shrouded within walls, or elsewhere in hard to reach spaces. It features a 3-foot flexible cord with a shrunk down 12.5 millimeter diameter. The camera feeds a 3.5-inch LCD display. The tool also provides compatibility with an SD card so you can save and playback inspection videos later. This can be a valuable addition, specifically, for those working on projects for others. It allows you to capture video and show clients exactly what you're working on rather than just verbally reporting your findings.
This a niche solution that may not be particularly easy to find through your standard sources, so shopping around is a must. Home Depot carries the kit for $499 and SPW Industrial offers it for $804.
M18 Fuel Overhead Rotary Hammer
Among heavy duty solutions that might take up residence in your garage, the M18 Fuel Overhead Rotary Hammer with Integrated Dust Extraction is a standout model for a few important reasons. Milwaukee calls it the lightest weight solution that's purpose-built to stave off fatigue. This model is specifically designed to support overhead drilling tasks, one of the most grueling things you can do with this frequently-bulky tool type. For reference, my SDS drill weighs almost 15 pounds, while this one comes in at 5.8 pounds. Perhaps even more impressive is the novel dust shroud design that the tool prominently features. This allows you to tackle heavy drilling tasks without kicking debris all over yourself and the room. Take it from someone who knows what that means for the resulting cleanup procedures — this is a true game changer! Milwaukee notes that its integrated dust extraction components are a totally new solution, making this a drilling tool unique to the Milwaukee lineup, at least in the present.
The versatile drill kit is available at Acme Tools for $629, with two dust shrouds, two batteries, a case, and charger all included. It can also be found at Home Depot and Max Tool for the same price. It's also available at Zoro for $639.
M18 Fuel Hatchet 8-Inch Pruning Saw
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel "Hatchet" 8-Inch Pruning Saw claims itself as the "fastest cutting pruning saw," while noting its ability to cut through both soft and hardwoods. The tool weighs less than 5 pounds, making it seriously maneuverable in many settings. The saw can achieve full throttle speed in less than a second, and can maintain speed and cutting power even under significant loads. The tool provides faster cutting than an equivalent 25cc gas-powered alternative. It features metal bucking spikes to support increased safety, and an ergonomic design to make it supremely manageable and comfortable to wield. The 8-inch bar makes it a compact yet powerful pruning addition that can radically improve any number of otherwise-demanding landscaping tasks.
The saw can be found at Ace Hardware and Home Depot for $279. It's also available at Ohio Power Tool at the same rate. Amazon has it listed for $239.
M12 Soldering Iron
The tool that pushed me personally toward Milwaukee-branded power products, the M12 Soldering Iron is a cordless soldering tool that provides significant flexibility. At the time I made my first red power tool purchase, there were no other, similar tools on the market. As far as I can tell, no other brand has reproduced the singular body of this tool, although numerous battery-operated soldering stations are available from other toolmakers. Cutting the cord was important in my view, and even though some buyers have noted issues with the plastic collar in the past, I am still using the one I bought years ago without issue (although admittedly, I've used it less often than anticipated). The tool can achieve its operational temperature in just 18 seconds, maxing out at 750 degrees Fahrenheit.
The soldering iron can be found at Zoro for $128, Amazon for $150, and Max Tool for $109. It's also available at Home Depot for $119, and Acme Tools for $119, but with a 'get it free' offer when purchasing selected other Milwaukee gear.
Methodology
My Milwaukee tool collection has become particularly inclusive, and so my experience with the brand ranges from cutting tools and drills to heat guns and beyond. I have personal experience with numerous tool types within the Milwaukee catalog and have used M12, M18, and both Fuel and standard model solutions. While "haters" of the brand might have a prominent focus on price, some of the tools featured here are actually fairly reasonable in their costs.
Another knock against the brand is a focus on power with "premium" features sometimes falling by the wayside. Therefore, numerous additions to this list feature enhancements to their builds beyond just a high-powered motor.