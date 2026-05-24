The Motor Type That Shows If A Cordless Drill Is Built To Last

There's no one-size-fits-all approach to tool purchases. Depending on your budget and use case, it can range anywhere from cheap and practical to a buy-it-for-life sort of an arrangement. In fact, some specialized jobs might even justify renting tools. A cordless drill, however, is used often enough in both DIY and professional jobs that it's almost always smarter to buy one that lasts. And fortunately, there's a nearly certain way to guarantee the longevity of most modern power tools: buying the brushless motor variant.

A name-brand cordless drill outfitted with a brushless motor is virtually guaranteed to outlast one powered by a traditional brushed motor. A brushless motor not only offers a long service life, but it's also efficient enough to deliver enhanced battery endurance. Let's take a look at exactly what makes a brushless cordless drill the obvious choice for the long haul compared to its brushed counterpart.

In the simplest of terms, both brushed and brushless motors operate by inducing magnetic flux in electric coils in a manner that interacts with permanent magnets to generate rotational motion. Brushed motors go about that process by passing current through coils rotating at 10,000 RPM, using a pair of sacrificial carbon brushes with permanent magnets that remain stationary. A brushless motor, on the other hand, flips that arrangement by keeping the electric coils stationary and rotating the permanent magnets instead. It basically achieves near-zero friction, vibration, and wear by eliminating the carbon-on-copper contact plaguing brushed motors. But that's just one way brushless motors make cordless drills more durable.