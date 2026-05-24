5 Hand Tool Brands With Better Warranties Than Craftsman

There was a time when Craftsman's return policy was legendary. You used to be able to walk into any Sears and get a brand-new tool on the spot. It didn't matter if it was a factory defect or user error that broke the tool; you'd get a replacement, no questions asked. This all changed in the late 2010s after Stanley Black and Decker purchased the brand, upon which the wording on Craftsman's tool warranty became significantly more restrictive.

There is still a lifetime warranty for certain hand tools and mechanics tools, though other products have more limited warranties, either in the types of damage covered or the length of coverage. Craftsman's power tools, for example, only have warranties ranging from one to three years, depending on the tool. In any case, Craftsman products must be returned to an official retailer such as Lowe's or Ace Hardware, and this is where some users have encountered friction. Some buyers stated that exchanges have been refused outright, while others have claimed that stores may not offer replacements for outdated models.

While Craftsman's warranty is comparable to most other brands on the market today, it's no longer necessarily outstanding. Several other tool brands also offer lifetime warranties on hand tools, and some have coverage that's better than what Craftsman currently provides. Those who are thinking of investing in a brand and want to feel secure in their purchases might first want to check what sort of coverage these other brands offer.