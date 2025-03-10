Who Owns Tekton Tools And Where Are They Made?

Tekton Tools is a family-owned company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan that offers an extensive lineup of hand tools. Tekton's product lineup includes hand drive sockets, ratchets, impact sockets, wrenches, screwdrivers, and pliers — including some of the best mechanic tool sets. The company also offers storage and organization products ranging from small tool holders to large tool chests. All in all, it's enough for Tekton to position itself as a competitive player in the hand tool-industry.

Advertisement

The defining characteristic of Tekton Tools? A commitment to transparency in its manufacturing processes, which extends to its website: Each tool's product page includes detailed specifications about the materials and production locations. This open and honest customer-centric approach is part of what makes Tekton an unusal company in the hand-tool industry. But it also raises a couple questions: Who owns Tekton Tools? And where does the company do its manufacturing? Here's what we know.