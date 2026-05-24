Ridgid Nuke Vs Makita: How Does Home Depot's New Subcompact Tool Line Compare?

When it comes to power tools, many professionals wouldn't think of using any other brand besides Makita. Even mechanics choose Makita and some other brands over Milwaukee, as Makita is known for producing premium-grade compact cordless tools with a strong reputation for reliability. Ridgid is now entering that same conversation with its own lineup of 18V brushless subcompact tools known as Nuke. But how does this lineup compare to Makita?

Ridgid's Nuke 1/4-inch Impact Driver delivers up to 2,000 in-lbs of torque, hitting speeds up to 3,800 RPM and 5,000 IPM. The tool is positioned for higher driving speeds and increased output. In contrast, Makita's LXT Sub-Compact Impact Driver delivers up to 1,240 in-lbs of torque, with a 2-speed, 0–1,300 / 0–3,000 RPM range and up to 4,100 IPM. This tool focuses more on controlled fastening and improved precision. A similar pattern continues with saws, as Ridgid's Nuke SubCompact 4-1/2-inch Circular Saw features a lightweight design delivering up to 5,300 RPM with a 1-9/16-inch cutting depth. Meanwhile, Makita's LXT Sub-Compact 6-1/2-inch Circular Saw prioritizes cutting depth and versatility, reaching up to 5,000 RPM with a larger 2-1/4-inch cutting capacity at 90 degrees.

This trend plays out across Ridgid's Nuke lineup versus Makita's Sub-Compact system. Both are in the same 18V cordless class, geared toward professional users with similar expectations for power and runtime. But Nuke focuses on pushing lightweight compact tools with higher output and more specialized features. Makita emphasizes the broader capability and consistency of an already established pro system.