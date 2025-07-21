Can You Use Ridgid Batteries On Milwaukee Tools?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's not uncommon for personal tool collections to include products from multiple tool brands. Perhaps you've invested in a lineup Ridgid power tools because they're relatively affordable, but then found a great deal on a (usually more expensive) Milwaukee tool. It would be hard to pass up on a deal — Milwaukee sits much closer to the top of SlashGear's list of ranked major power tool brands than Ridgid. The catch, though, is that you'll need a Milwaukee battery for the tool, since most companies use their own proprietary power systems, which aren't compatible with other cordless tool brands. It would only take a moment to realize that a Ridgid battery won't work with a Milwaukee power tool because it physically won't fit.
You're not totally out of luck if you have Ridgid batteries but Milwaukee tools on hand. One workaround is to use a dedicated adapter. You can attach such an adapter to a Milwaukee tool's battery slot before connecting a Ridgid battery to its other side. It's not hard to find these Ridgid to Milwaukee adapters — several models are available on Amazon. Most are for Milwaukee M18 tools, which require 18V batteries — so the Ridgid units you attach via the adapter must also be 18 volts. Adapters for other tools, such as M12 or MX Fuel, might be harder to find, however. Considering many, if not most, Milwaukee power tools are M18, this hopefully won't be an issue.
By using an adapter, you can save money — typically they cost around $20, which is much cheaper than a Milwaukee battery and charger. It will allow you to add high-quality Milwaukee products to your Ridgid collection and expand your tool kit. However, there are downsides to using cross-brand battery adapters that you should definitely consider before doing this.
The potential hazards of using battery adapters
If you read the manufacturer's manual for a Milwaukee tool, which you may not have if you acquired the tool from a flea market, garage sale, or online reseller, it'll probably tell you to only power it with first-party Milwaukee batteries. There's good reason for this, and it's not just because the company wants your money to continue coming in-house.
There's a lot going on, chemically and electronically, when you connect a lithium-ion battery to a power tool motor. Adapters usually come from unknown third-party manufacturers and might not be built or regulated with the same standards that Milwaukee uses for its own batteries. A faulty adapter or connection can lead to a malfunction — it may even damage the tool. Even worse, and more dangerous, is that a faulty adapter could create a fire or electrical hazard, given the nature of lithium-ion batteries. Keep a close eye on your tool, battery, and adapter while using it. Also, using an adapter will likely void the warranty of your Milwaukee tool or Ridgid battery if damaged — adapters aren't supported by either company.
You likely won't get the full potential out of your Milwaukee tool either, as sophisticated hardware and software built into Milwaukee batteries foster two-way communication with certain Milwaukee tools for added performance, benefits, and safety features (especially M18 Fuel tools that have RedLink Plus technology that standard M18 devices lack). A less serious downside is that adapters don't work as chargers. You'll need to remove the Ridgid battery and plug it into your Ridgid charger each time you recharge. If you find any or all of these caveats too risky or inconvenient, there's no harm in breaking out your wallet for a real Milwaukee battery and charger.
Why you might come across Ridgid/AEG adapters for Milwaukee tools
When shopping for third-party adapters that will let you use Ridgid batteries with Milwaukee Tools, you may come across ones that say they work with "Ridgid/AEG" batteries. Similarly, when buying third-party batteries, they may be marketed as "Ridgid/AEG" or similar wording. Generally, the proprietary battery system of a tool brand won't work with other companies' products. However, an exception to this is that some AEG batteries can work with Ridgid tools and vice versa.
That's because AEG is the counterpart brand to Ridgid that's sold outside of North America. It's also even more convoluted than that — AEG is owned by Techtronic Industries (TTI), which also licenses and manufactures some Ridgid power tools (Ridgid is owned by Emerson). Ironically, TTI also owns Milwaukee Tool, but despite this connection, Ridgid/AEG batteries are still not directly compatible with Milwaukee products.
Many of the tools and batteries sold by Ridgid and AEG are functionally the same, but with different branding. Owners of both have said that they can successfully power their Ridgid tools with AEG batteries. Based on these online discussions, it seems that not all Ridgid/AEG tools and batteries are compatible and that newer AEG tools are more likely to be than older ones. All this is to say that if you're trying to use an AEG battery with a Milwaukee tool, there's a chance it may not work with an adapter that's labeled as "Ridgid/AEG to Milwaukee." AEG batteries aren't typically sold in North America, so anyone living there is more likely to own Ridgid batteries anyway — but this is still something to keep in mind if you decide to purchase a Ridgid-to-Milwaukee adapter.