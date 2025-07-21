Can You Use Ridgid Batteries On Milwaukee Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not uncommon for personal tool collections to include products from multiple tool brands. Perhaps you've invested in a lineup Ridgid power tools because they're relatively affordable, but then found a great deal on a (usually more expensive) Milwaukee tool. It would be hard to pass up on a deal — Milwaukee sits much closer to the top of SlashGear's list of ranked major power tool brands than Ridgid. The catch, though, is that you'll need a Milwaukee battery for the tool, since most companies use their own proprietary power systems, which aren't compatible with other cordless tool brands. It would only take a moment to realize that a Ridgid battery won't work with a Milwaukee power tool because it physically won't fit.

You're not totally out of luck if you have Ridgid batteries but Milwaukee tools on hand. One workaround is to use a dedicated adapter. You can attach such an adapter to a Milwaukee tool's battery slot before connecting a Ridgid battery to its other side. It's not hard to find these Ridgid to Milwaukee adapters — several models are available on Amazon. Most are for Milwaukee M18 tools, which require 18V batteries — so the Ridgid units you attach via the adapter must also be 18 volts. Adapters for other tools, such as M12 or MX Fuel, might be harder to find, however. Considering many, if not most, Milwaukee power tools are M18, this hopefully won't be an issue.

By using an adapter, you can save money — typically they cost around $20, which is much cheaper than a Milwaukee battery and charger. It will allow you to add high-quality Milwaukee products to your Ridgid collection and expand your tool kit. However, there are downsides to using cross-brand battery adapters that you should definitely consider before doing this.